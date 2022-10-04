Read full article on original website
Jimmy C. Delgado Sr
Jimmy C. Delgado Sr., of Safford, entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. He was 91. Jimmy was born on July 25, 1931, in Morenci, Arizona. Husband to the late Vicky Delgado for 57 years. Father and Mother to 6 children. Preceded in death by: his parents, Rafael and Florencia Delgado; sister, Olivia Garcia; son, Jimmy Delgado Jr.; daughter-in-law, Gabby Delgado; and grandson, Mario Delgado.
Melvin Wayne “Butch” Davis Sr
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Melvin Wayne “Butch” Davis Sr. on September 29, 2022 in Safford, Arizona. Melvin “Butch” was born to Hildagard Magdalina Schock & William Hyle Davis on November 22, 1946 in Trona, California. Melivin had one sister, Linda Davis.
Tino Carbajal
On September 12, 2022, the world lost Tino Carbajal – Ralph Martin Carbajal, IV. He was 30. A great loving son, husband, brother, nephew, cousin and loyal friend. Tino was a very good person. He was compassionate, dedicated and a great father to his two children. As a great...
Graham County readies for the fair
SAFFORD — On Monday, the Graham County Board of Supervisors approved the agreements with project workers at this weekend’s Graham County Fair, as well as authorizing overtime for eight county employees working at the fair. Graham County Parks Manager Trey Andrews also asked the board to OK the...
Voice of the Valley: GC Chamber of Commerce
Mike Kranpitz and Martin Valdez from JJ’s Car Wash, Kay Marchionne and Vance Bryce from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, and Janet Alder with Rock Island talking about Medicare open enrollment.
Two propositions on the ballot for residents in Southern Graham County
BONITA — Prop 401, which asks voters to affirm or overturn a Graham County Board of Supervisors decision to re-zone two greenhouse complexes in Bonita to allow for the growing of medical-grade cannabis, isn’t the only proposition on the ballot for a small group of Graham County voters.
Yes on 401 campaign goes face-to-face with the voters
SAFFORD — The backers of the Yes on 401 campaign held two public meetings Tuesday, to answer questions from the public on what’s at stake with Proposition 401 and raise an important question: who is behind the effort to stop business in Graham County?. “It’s back to, who...
Sheriff Allred helps run down suspect fleeing DPS
GRAHAM COUNTY – There are sheriffs in our state who like to wear cowboy hats and act tough but are really just politicians talking out the side of their mouths. Then there’s the real deal like Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred. Yes Allred wears a cowboy hat and...
Deputy stops computer fraud in the nick of time
GRAHAM COUNTY — After allowing a stranger on the phone to take remote control of her computer, a Graham County woman realized she was likely dealing with a scam and called the authorities. The woman said she was online searching family history when a pop-up claiming to be from...
