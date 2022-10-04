The following is a guest article by Tina Feldmann, VP of Corporate & Product Marketing at Kno2. The content of this article is taken from a panel Kno2 hosted as part of the recent Civitas Networks for Health 2022 Annual Conference, in collaboration with DirectTrust™ within a track dedicated to the sharing of health data to advance health equity. “This health data session led by Kno2, a long-time member of DirectTrust and a new member of Civitas Networks for Health, gave a great overview of how the health IT industry can help facilitate the shift to informed, whole-person care,” said Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO. “The variety of perspectives on this panel highlight and inspire the actions we can take to address health equity right now.” With views from a physician, a nurse, and technologists, there were some beautiful patterns of alignment on key strategies to realize quick wins to level up care delivery and care outcomes, as well as shift provider and vendor mindsets in really powerful (and yet vulnerable) ways.

