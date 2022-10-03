Ranking Heisman Trophy contenders after Week 5 of college football

In most cases, the Heisman Trophy is a quarterback’s award. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to repeat in 2022, but he has stiff competition from Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett — despite a subpar game from the reigning national title winner over the weekend.

This week’s rankings include guys who are putting up wild numbers, such as Illinois running back Chase Brown, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Old Dominion wide receiver Ali Jennings III, Purdue receiver Charlie Jones, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers continues to rise as well. And let’s not forget about the defensive standouts such as Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders and Alabama’s Will Anderson, whose teams faced each other this past weekend.

My top 25 Heisman contenders, including their odds (courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook) after Week 5:

25

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

Heisman odds: +10,000

Stats so far: 50 carries, 318 yards, 3 TDs

24

Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 105 carries, 609 rushing yards, 10 rec, 136 rec yards, 5 total TDs

23

Purdue WR Charlie Jones

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 47 rec (2nd in FBS), 588 yards (3rd in FBS), 7 TDs (2nd in FBS)

22

USC WR Jordan Addison

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +10,000

Stats so far: 29 rec, 442 yards, 6 TDs

21

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +3,000

Stats so far: 104 of 159, 1,242 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 242 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Clemson Wire)

20

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 82 of 124, 1,097 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 185 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

19

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 86 of 134, 1,196 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs

18

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +8,000

Stats so far: 171 of 234, 1,715 yards, 19 TDs (leads FBS), 3 INTs

17

Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 32 rec, 688 yards (leads FBS), 6 TDs

16

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +9,000

Stats so far: 89 carries, 567 yards, 8 TDs

15

Illinois RB Chase Brown

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 120 carries, 733 yards (leads FBS), 5 total TDs

14

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 43 carries, 378 yards, 19 rec, 207 receiving yards, 5 total TDs

13

Michigan RB Blake Corum

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 93 carries, 611 yards, 10 TDs (Wolverines Wire)

12

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +20,000

Stats so far: 125 of 191, 1,733 yards (leads FBS), 16 TDs, 3 INTs

11

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF

10

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 73 of 107, 983 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 329 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs

9

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 104 of 140, 1,211 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 223 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

8

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +1,500

Stats so far: 74 of 119, 654 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 469 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs

7

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 116 of 167, 1,536 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 4 rushing TDs

6

Alabama OLB Will Anderson

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 27 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD

5

Georgia TE Brock Bowers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +10,000

Stats so far: 20 rec, 424 total yards, 5 total TDs

4

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Heisman odds: +1,200

Stats so far: 81 of 113, 1,193 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 175 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

3

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +900

Stats so far: 90 of 134, 1,202 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs, 154 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

2

USC QB Caleb Williams

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +500

Stats so far: 107 of 159, 1,402 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 144 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

1

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +140

Stats so far: 92 of 134, 1,376 yards, 18 TDs, 2 INTs

