ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ranking Heisman Trophy contenders after Week 5 of college football

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MovP3_0iLjPfwz00

In most cases, the Heisman Trophy is a quarterback’s award. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to repeat in 2022, but he has stiff competition from Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett — despite a subpar game from the reigning national title winner over the weekend.

This week’s rankings include guys who are putting up wild numbers, such as Illinois running back Chase Brown, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Old Dominion wide receiver Ali Jennings III, Purdue receiver Charlie Jones, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers continues to rise as well. And let’s not forget about the defensive standouts such as Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders and Alabama’s Will Anderson, whose teams faced each other this past weekend.

My top 25 Heisman contenders, including their odds (courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook) after Week 5:

25

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oQKE_0iLjPfwz00
Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

Heisman odds: +10,000

Stats so far: 50 carries, 318 yards, 3 TDs

24

Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1og031_0iLjPfwz00
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 105 carries, 609 rushing yards, 10 rec, 136 rec yards, 5 total TDs

23

Purdue WR Charlie Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gT53V_0iLjPfwz00
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 47 rec (2nd in FBS), 588 yards (3rd in FBS), 7 TDs (2nd in FBS)

22

USC WR Jordan Addison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLAPJ_0iLjPfwz00
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +10,000

Stats so far: 29 rec, 442 yards, 6 TDs

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

21

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUbQD_0iLjPfwz00
Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +3,000

Stats so far: 104 of 159, 1,242 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 242 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Clemson Wire)

20

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAOrt_0iLjPfwz00
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 82 of 124, 1,097 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 185 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

19

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYYJO_0iLjPfwz00
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 86 of 134, 1,196 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs

18

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVyf4_0iLjPfwz00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +8,000

Stats so far: 171 of 234, 1,715 yards, 19 TDs (leads FBS), 3 INTs

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

17

Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9P9O_0iLjPfwz00
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 32 rec, 688 yards (leads FBS), 6 TDs

16

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T82YQ_0iLjPfwz00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +9,000

Stats so far: 89 carries, 567 yards, 8 TDs

15

Illinois RB Chase Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDwmT_0iLjPfwz00
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 120 carries, 733 yards (leads FBS), 5 total TDs

14

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfN7H_0iLjPfwz00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 43 carries, 378 yards, 19 rec, 207 receiving yards, 5 total TDs

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

13

Michigan RB Blake Corum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhFmU_0iLjPfwz00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 93 carries, 611 yards, 10 TDs (Wolverines Wire)

12

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvaSm_0iLjPfwz00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +20,000

Stats so far: 125 of 191, 1,733 yards (leads FBS), 16 TDs, 3 INTs

11

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5TRX_0iLjPfwz00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF

10

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfxSd_0iLjPfwz00
Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 73 of 107, 983 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 329 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs

9

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRuW4_0iLjPfwz00
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 104 of 140, 1,211 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 223 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

8

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgT6b_0iLjPfwz00
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +1,500

Stats so far: 74 of 119, 654 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 469 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs

7

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUQO0_0iLjPfwz00
Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 116 of 167, 1,536 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 4 rushing TDs

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

6

Alabama OLB Will Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KlxN_0iLjPfwz00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 27 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD

5

Georgia TE Brock Bowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNuLA_0iLjPfwz00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +10,000

Stats so far: 20 rec, 424 total yards, 5 total TDs

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

4

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xU6ul_0iLjPfwz00
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Heisman odds: +1,200

Stats so far: 81 of 113, 1,193 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 175 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

3

Alabama QB Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21D8ZW_0iLjPfwz00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +900

Stats so far: 90 of 134, 1,202 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs, 154 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

2

USC QB Caleb Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtN5t_0iLjPfwz00
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +500

Stats so far: 107 of 159, 1,402 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 144 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

1

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F28of_0iLjPfwz00
Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +140

Stats so far: 92 of 134, 1,376 yards, 18 TDs, 2 INTs

List

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings

After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama safety Landon Collins signs deal with New York Giants

The once hard-hitting Alabama safety inked a new deal with the New York Giants on Thursday morning. He once played for the Giants from 2015 to 2018. Collins, the Louisiana native, spent three seasons at Alabama. He was a unanimous All-American during his junior season in 2014. He was a key part of Alabama’s first College Football Playoff appearance in 2015 against Ohio State.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star recruit is ‘excited’ to get to Chapel Hill

The next few months will be a crucial time for Hubert Davis in terms of recruiting future classes. The Tar Heels are set to host a handful of recruits for official visits in the 2024 class, one that has just one recruit committed. Among the recruits heading to Chapel Hill for an official visit is five-star center James Brown. The Chicago product is a Top 25 player in the 2024 class and is drawing interest from several big programs including both UNC and Duke. Brown is a recruit that Davis and his staff would love to add as a key piece to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Paul Finebaum caller suggest that Auburn hire former LSU coach Les Miles

LSU’s comeback win against Auburn on Saturday turned up the temperature on coach Bryan Harsin’s already hot seat. The Tigers are more than four-touchdown underdogs against Georgia on the road this weekend, and a bad loss could spell the end of the Harsin era. Regardless of the timing, the odds Harsin survives his second season on the plains are slim to none.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Sports Betting#College Betting#American Football Betting#Ohio State#Usc#Purdue#Treveyon#N A Stats#Fbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

68 former college football players pick the toughest road environments

There is always a ton of talk about tough road games in college football, but which road environments are the toughest for players to navigate?. Tens of thousands of opposing fans rooting against you. In-game traditions taking away your attention. The opponent being fueled by the cheers and the comforts of a home stadium. In college football, there’s a reason that it’s much more difficult to win on the road than playing at home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks pick up prediction to land former Texas A&M 4-star DL commit after visit to Eugene

After a big recruiting weekend in Eugene, the Oregon Ducks are picking up a favorable prediction to land one of the top prospects who was in town for the game against Stanford on Saturday night. According to Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins, 4-star DL Johnny Bowens is now projected to commit to the Ducks. Hopkins logged a prediction for this to happen on Wednesday with a confidence level of 45%. It may not be high, but this is the first prediction that has been logged for Bowens to choose Oregon, and the only school other than Texas A&M to be favored to get him since the blue-chip DL de-committed from the Aggies earlier this summer. Bowens would be a big addition to the Ducks if he did commit to Oregon. Standing at 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Bowens ranks as the No. 227 player in the 2023 class, and the No. 34 DL. Film Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022 Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022 De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022 11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mehki Blackmon rated a top Pac-12 cornerback by PFF

Mekhi Blackmon transferred to Colorado before the 2018 season after one year at the College of San Mateoo and served in a limited role in his first season with the Buffaloes. He began 2019 as a starting outside corner but played in only four games before being shut down for the year with an injury. He came back fully healthy in 2020 and had a breakout year, starting all six of Colorado’s games and allowing the lowest catch rate of any outside cornerback in the Pac-12.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top storylines as the Sooners prepare for the Red River Showdown

It’s a game where anything can happen. That’s the thing Oklahoma can hang it’s golden hat on ahead of the 118th matchup in the Red River Showdown. For the first time in a long time, the Oklahoma Sooners are on the other side of the coin, playing the role of underdog and hoping to spoil Texas’ shot at playing for a Big 12 title. It’s an unfamiliar situation for a Sooners team that has typically been viewed as the better side for much of the last decade and a half.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy