Browns waive former Georgia Bulldog safety

By James Morgan
 2 days ago
(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Cleveland Browns have waived former Georgia Bulldogs star safety Richard LeCounte. Cleveland selected LeCounte with a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

LeCounte appeared in nine games for the Browns in 2021 and recorded three total tackles. The former University of Georgia standout was a playmaker in college. LeCounte finished his UGA career with 176 total tackles, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

There’s a chance that Cleveland signs LeCounte to its practice squad after waiving the former Georgia Bulldog. The Browns waived LeCounte in order to make room for guard Drew Forbes, who was previously with the Detroit Lions.

Richard LeCounte had 10 pass deflections during his career with the Georgia Bulldogs from 2017-2020. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard LeCounte has played in one game during the 2022 NFL season. LeCounte played special teams snaps against the Atlanta Falcons in the Browns’ loss to Atlanta.

