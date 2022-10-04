Read full article on original website
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Scoop up some scary ice-screams from Clementine’s
ST. LOUIS — Chef Liz Schuster is scooping up some scary ice-screams this season. She’s the specialist when it comes to creating flavors. Clementine’s is back this fall and Halloween with fan favorites, but there are two new ice creams just for adults. Keep Oct. 21st open,...
Candy beer and running, It’s the Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race
ST. LOUIS — Where else can you run, eat candy and drink a beer? You can at the Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race in Eureka. Pick from a full or half marathon to run, or you can do a 10k, 5k, or fun run. Whatever your speed, bring the family and have some fun, plus the race medals and hoodies are oh so cute.
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
No-stress, more sleep and a little inspiration- it’s what’s the tea with Judi Diamon
ST. LOUIS — Trending tops are brewing our tea. First, we look at the A-List celebs who teach us about effort and perseverance. Then we see what most people would give up for just one day of no stress. Speaking of no stress, a new travel trend is happening. See why people are booking sleep vacations.
Vintage KSDK: Fugitive terrorizes St. Louis
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us to a dark week in our area's history. In the fall of 1986, a 10-day manhunt was underway for the fugitive Michael Wayne Jackson.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2022
This month saw some tragic losses, but also a few bright spots
Culler Beauty has fantastic deal – 40% off Ultimate Beauty Kit + free shipping
ST. LOUIS — Gone are the days of guessing when trying to pick out the perfect shade of foundation. Culler Beauty is here to take all the confusion, swapping, and guesswork away from us. They have a self-adjusting foundation that has color beads that blend to match our skin...
Are fall allergies worse this year? It might be something else
ST. LOUIS — Fall is allergy season's last hoorah. "Sometimes it's not so easy to tell the difference between allergy symptoms and cold symptoms," Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast an Allergist at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital tells 5 On Your Side. Isn't that the truth, especially this time of year?. But...
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
Sunny and clear Saturday, chances of rain by Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are in the 30s for much of the region Saturday, with our first frost of the season. Sunshine and highs in the lower 60s are expected. It’s going to be clear and chilly again overnight, but not quite as cold as Saturday morning, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. The low 70s return for Sunday, and the warm-up continues into the next work week.
DroneFOX: Klondike Park
A beautiful look at the Klondike Park in Augusta, Missouri, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. A beautiful look at the Klondike Park in Augusta, Missouri, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Brew in the Lou takes place today at Francis Park. The Lutheran Elementary School Association raises scholarship money...
Virgina Air Hyperloop's pod on display at Kirkwood museum
Virgina Air Hyperloop’s pod on display at Kirkwood …. Virgina Air Hyperloop's pod on display at Kirkwood museum. Salt and Smoke prepares for Ballpark Village pre-game …. Salt and Smoke prepares for Ballpark Village pre-game pep rally. St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Rick Hummel talks retirement. St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Rick...
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus
One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
Alpine Coaster opens in Grafton
With the new Alpine Coaster now open in Grafton, the head of the local tourism bureau anticipates a positive impact on the entire area. Aerie’s Resort has built the first Alpine Coaster in the state and already offer Sky Tours that take visitors from the bottom of the hill to the top of the bluff.
Approved Home Improvements offers a spooktacular 20% off internal chimney repairs!
ST. LOUIS — Lighting your fireplace should not spook you out this Halloween. Let James Anderson and his crew at Approved Home Improvements inspect and see if you have any damage. Approved Home Improvements specializes in masonry restoration. They don’t use subcontractors and have 32 years of personal chimney...
Giuseppe's-South Grand
Open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner on the second Saturday of each month, Giuseppe's offers elegant Italian dining well south of The Hill on Grand Boulevard. The Dutchtown restaurant at the Meramec Street intersection offers a selection of pasta dishes as well as chicken, steak and veal entrées, with large, hearty portions. Appetizers include toasted ravioli and bruschetta, along with minestrone soup. The lunch menu features sandwiches and salads, alongside pasta dishes such as cavatelli in cream sauce and St. Louis' favorite, baked mostaccioli. Lunch entrées include chicken piccata, eggplant Parmesan and a fillet of sole. In addition to their limited hours, Giuseppe's is available for private events and catering.
A Midwestern Suburb is Home to One of the World's Most Haunted Roads
With Halloween on the horizon and haunted houses open for the season, some thrill seekers look to nature instead for the fall's greatest thrills. For those in a certain St. Louis suburb, that thrill is waiting right in their backyard with a trip down "Zombie Road." Formally known as Lawler...
Ryan Kelley the Home Loan Expert says this is a good time to buy
ST. LOUIS — Ryan Kelley is the Home Loan Education Expert and today we learn all about reverse mortgages. See how one can benefit you and who would need to consider one. You can be a homeowner and Ryan Kelley The Home Loan Expert can get you there. Call...
