ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
profarmer.com

Midweek Cash Markets | October 5, 2022

Here for Pro Farmer’s Daily Advice Monitor. The national average corn basis dropped another 19 1/2 cents to 21 1/2 cents below December futures. The national average cash corn price dropped 6 cents to $6.62 1/2. Basis is weaker than the three-year average of 8 cents under futures. The...
MARKETS
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Mood#Entertainment#Pumpkin#Artisan#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
Lootpress

Record Turkey Prices Expected as Thanksgiving Approaches

Families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey this upcoming holiday season thanks to the impacts of the bird flu and inflation. American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed turkey and egg costs in their latest Market Intel. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
AGRICULTURE
12tomatoes.com

Costco Announces It Will Not Raise Membership Prices Amid Inflation

Over the last year, we’ve all had to deal with inflation. We’ve seen prices skyrocket across the board. Many retailers have had to raise their prices. But there is a little sliver of hope for those who love Costco. The chain has plans to try and keep some of its prices down. For example, regarding their annual membership – Costco has plans to keep its prices the same and not raise them.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

KeyBanc warns investors of a ‘trucking winter’ amid anemic economic conditions

KeyBanc’s Todd Fowler and Carney Blake, who are the group’s airfreight and logistics analysts, wrote in a Thursday note that freight activity has been “seasonally weak.”. There’s been “limited indication” of the typical peak season activity that carriers and shippers expect in the fall as retailers prepare...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
maritime-executive.com

Xeneta: Drop in Ocean Freight Rates May Be a Normal Market Correction

As a new sign that shipping market is cooling, this week’s Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator (OTI) shows that shipping bottlenecks at major trade lanes are easing. In the Transpacific Eastbound route (China- US West Coast), the shipping time is now down to 83 days – a significant improvement when compared to the 112 days experienced at the height of shipping delays seen in January to mid- February.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Annual US Home Price Gains Lose Steam Again in August, CoreLogic Reports

CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for August 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005273/en/. Figure 1: HPI & HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy