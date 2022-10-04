Over the last year, we’ve all had to deal with inflation. We’ve seen prices skyrocket across the board. Many retailers have had to raise their prices. But there is a little sliver of hope for those who love Costco. The chain has plans to try and keep some of its prices down. For example, regarding their annual membership – Costco has plans to keep its prices the same and not raise them.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO