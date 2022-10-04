Read full article on original website
Related
profarmer.com
Midweek Cash Markets | October 5, 2022
Here for Pro Farmer’s Daily Advice Monitor. The national average corn basis dropped another 19 1/2 cents to 21 1/2 cents below December futures. The national average cash corn price dropped 6 cents to $6.62 1/2. Basis is weaker than the three-year average of 8 cents under futures. The...
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
Egg-flation: Prices explode thanks to bird flu and scrambled supply chains
Families are shelling out much more for eggs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record Turkey Prices Expected as Thanksgiving Approaches
Families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey this upcoming holiday season thanks to the impacts of the bird flu and inflation. American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed turkey and egg costs in their latest Market Intel. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
12tomatoes.com
Costco Announces It Will Not Raise Membership Prices Amid Inflation
Over the last year, we’ve all had to deal with inflation. We’ve seen prices skyrocket across the board. Many retailers have had to raise their prices. But there is a little sliver of hope for those who love Costco. The chain has plans to try and keep some of its prices down. For example, regarding their annual membership – Costco has plans to keep its prices the same and not raise them.
freightwaves.com
KeyBanc warns investors of a ‘trucking winter’ amid anemic economic conditions
KeyBanc’s Todd Fowler and Carney Blake, who are the group’s airfreight and logistics analysts, wrote in a Thursday note that freight activity has been “seasonally weak.”. There’s been “limited indication” of the typical peak season activity that carriers and shippers expect in the fall as retailers prepare...
Inflation Update: Food, Rent, Electricity See Biggest Price Increases in Decades
Inflation is still sky-high, and everyday essentials like groceries, paper products and utilities are seeing their largest yearly price increases in decades. Rent and health insurance costs are soaring too. New data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that consumer prices rose 8.3% year-over-year in August....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maritime-executive.com
Xeneta: Drop in Ocean Freight Rates May Be a Normal Market Correction
As a new sign that shipping market is cooling, this week’s Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator (OTI) shows that shipping bottlenecks at major trade lanes are easing. In the Transpacific Eastbound route (China- US West Coast), the shipping time is now down to 83 days – a significant improvement when compared to the 112 days experienced at the height of shipping delays seen in January to mid- February.
Annual US Home Price Gains Lose Steam Again in August, CoreLogic Reports
CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for August 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005273/en/. Figure 1: HPI & HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY...
Comments / 0