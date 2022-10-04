ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School

The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess.

Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students.

Rohan Rathod and Daniel L. Romano, both students at Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, were recently recognized by the National Merit Scholarship (NMS) Corporation for their academic prowess. The two were named commended students by the organization.

In addition to Rathod and Romano, students from several other Archdiocese schools in the Philadelphia region were also recognized. Students from Bishop Shanahan High School, Cardinal O’Hara High School, and Lansdale Catholic High School were also recognized.

These students are some of the16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Those acknowledged are among the top brass in their classes on an academic level.

Read more about the Warminster students at CatholicPhilly.com.

