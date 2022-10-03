Read full article on original website
Related
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response
Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job
An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
America’s education report card shows we’re failing our most vulnerable students
As soon as the pandemic started, we saw communities and families of color experience disproportionate impacts on their health, jobs, income and education. While other recent reports exploring the depths and intensity of pandemic-related learning loss have focused on the outsized loss suffered by students of color, along with other student groups, the recent release of NAEP’s report on the impact of the last two years is jarring in its overwhelming assessment that we have failed our historically underserved student populations once again.
generalaviationnews.com
Expanding on an open door policy
Brian Hughes is a high school teacher who, like so many in his field with years of experience, was facing burnout. While teaching is his passion, behavioral issues and the unavoidable bureaucracy inherent with any large public school system had worn on him. He was very near the point of being ready to throw in the towel.
nebo.edu
Student Council Conference
30 of our student council members were able to attend a student council Conference at BYU yesterday. It was a great day to meet students from other schools as they competed to gather the most school stickers. The highlight of the day was listening to 5 great speakers who used magic, funny videos, stories, and personal examples to teach them about leadership, making a positive change at our school, the importance of being respectful to everyone, and how to be great role models. It was a really fun day and everyone went home with stickers and notebooks full of all of the great things they learned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nebo.edu
October Teacher Munchies Sign-Ups
Here is the link for the sign up to bring cookies to our October Teacher Munchies. Thanks for all the support!. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0B4CAEA62CA0F94-monthly5.
South Dakota's K-12 students can now access free online tutoring by DOE, SDBOR
A new free online tutoring program is available for K-12 students in South Dakota, administered by the Board of Regents and funded by the Department of Education. The new Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program is staffed by college students at Black Hills State University and Northern State University who are preparing to become teachers. ...
Third of primary school teachers ‘struggling to buy food’ as cost of living crisis sparks fears for education
A third of primary school teachers are struggling to afford food as a result of the cost of living crisis, sparking concerns for children’s education. In a poll shared exclusively with The Independent, nearly 30 per cent said financial pressures were also impacting their ability to do their job well.Education leaders warned teachers’ struggles in the cost of living crisis could have a knock-on effect on students – both their attainment and wellbeing – and further dwindle a profession already struggling to keep numbers up. Schools were already losing staff members in search of better pay or a cheaper commute...
nebo.edu
LIFT Recognition
As students set goals and “do the reps” for the LIFT (Life in Future Training) program, they get their pictures taken and are placed on bulletin board. If you aren't sure what LIFT is, ask your student!. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents...
nebo.edu
Parent Teacher Conferences October 5-6!
Reminder to sign up for Parent Teacher Conference's. They will be this Wednesday and Thursday Oct 5-6. Click on the link below and choose your child's teacher and the best time that will work for you.
How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
infomeddnews.com
Breezeline Puts Focus on Cyber Bullying Prevention With Resources for Schools, Students and Parents
Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has distributed cyberbullying prevention resources to more than 2,200 educators this week in support of National Bullying Prevention Month, which is observed in October. In partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, tip sheets were created and distributed to parents, elementary school students...
Affirmative action bans make selective colleges less diverse – a national ban will do the same
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in two lawsuits on Oct. 31, 2022, brought by a group that opposes affirmative action in college admissions. Here, Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University and author of the newly released “Is Affirmative Action Fair?: The Myth of Equity in College Admissions,” shares insights on how the racial and ethnic makeup of student bodies at selective colleges and universities will change if the Supreme Court decides to outlaw affirmative action. What’s at stake with the cases against affirmative action? Currently, many selective colleges consider race when they make decisions about which students...
AMA
Advocating for the health and safety of all immigrants: AMA policies on immigration
All patients deserve timely access to quality medical care. The AMA is fighting to secure this right for immigrants in the U.S. Policy H-60.905: Mental Health Issues and Use of Psychotropic Drugs for Undocumented Immigrant Children. Improving care in detention centers. Policy D-350.983: Improving Medical Care in Immigrant Detention Centers.
targetedonc.com
Evaluating Quality of Care for Patients With Medicaid vs Private Insurance
Cary Gross, MD, discusses the background of his research on patients with lung cancer and Medicaid. Cary Gross, MD, professor of medicine and of epidemiology, and founder and director, the Cancer Outcomes, Public Policy and Effectiveness Research Center, Yale School of Medicine; director, Adult Primary Care Center, Quality Improvement; chair, National Clinician Scholars Program; and director, National Clinician Scholars Program, discusses the background of his research on patients with lung cancer and Medicaid.
KevinMD.com
Adding more team members is the wrong answer to decreasing physician burnout
I recently read an article about reducing physician burnout written by a health care consultant who proposed the creation of an enhanced medical scribe, or “team care assistant” (TCA). According to the article, the TCA obtains the patient’s medical history through “template-driven questions about the chief complaint.” After obtaining the history, the TCA then calls the physician into the exam room to present their findings. The article describes it this way: “The 5 to 15 minutes of data collection is then presented in a 2 to 3-minute crisp, data-packed presentation to the physician in front of the patient.”
Comments / 0