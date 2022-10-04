Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in ClovisMark-John CliffordClovis, CA
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.Mark-John CliffordClovis, CA
Northeast Fresno home decked out with Alice in Wonderland theme
A home in northeast Fresno is all decked out in the theme of Alice in Wonderland. It features everything from a tea party scene to the queen of hearts, and Alice herself.
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in Fresno
I've been to a few grand openings for restaurants when I lived back east. I also hosted a few for our family when we opened a new place, but Wednesday, October 5th's grand opening of the new Ramen Hayashi Restaurant in Fresno blew us away.
How to visit Miss Winkles’ pumpkin patch for pets
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is welcoming families to their pet-friendly pumpkin patch that benefits local animals in need. This year, from October 8 to October 30, children and furry family members are invited to take fall photo ops in the adoption center’s adorable pumpkin patch courtyard. While the pumpkin patch […]
thesungazette.com
The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park
VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
Dine and Dish: MEGA Texas Barbeque in central Fresno
Some folks filling up at the ARCO station at Fresno and McKinley don't know a BBQ joint is inside because you won't find any signage outside.
What's new at the 2022 Big Fresno Fair
The biggest fall event in the Central Valley just kicked off with your old favorites and some brand-new attractions.
One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
Hanford Sentinel
PRIDE comes to Visalia this weekend for celebration, entertainment
PRIDE Visalia returns for the 6th annual event to Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday for a day full of LGBTQ+ celebration, pride, and entertainment. PRIDE Visalia 2022 will start at 11 a.m. at the park, which is located at 300 N. Giddings St. in Visalia. The event will be the...
Fresno’s Central Valley Woman’s Stand Up event Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 8th annual Central Valley Woman’s Stand Up is taking place Monday, October 10 honoring all the women who have served in the Military. This one-of-a-kind event is open to any woman who has served or is serving. It is a free event and includes forums on wellness, mental health, and […]
Aviation job fair taking off at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Buckle up! The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is having a free job fair to hire people for full and part-time positions. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the new parking garage located at 5175 E Clinton Way […]
Latest on Valley Animal Center’s efforts to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center has raised 30% of its fundraising goal to keep its door open. The valley’s largest no-kill shelter announced in September that it would need $250,000 dollars to stay open for the rest of the year. The animal center announced last year that adoption rates have dropped while […]
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Helicopter Crashes Into California Neighborhood in Heart-Stopping Video
Heart-stopping footage from a Ring camera captured the moment an out-of-control helicopter crashed into a California neighborhood. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood (https://youtu.be/fMDkTqOxbzM) As we can see in the shocking clip, the helicopter seemingly just dropped out...
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
sierranewsonline.com
Fire Alert Manzanita and Rd 426 Bass Lake
BASS LAKE–A residential structure with a threat to the vegetation has been reported near Manzanita Drive and Road 426 in the Bass Lake area. Ground and structure crews are battling the fire at this time. Upon arrival, fire crews found a structure fully involved in fire with no extension into the vegetation but continued air crews to the area to watch for spots in the vegetation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Fresno Unified
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District has received a huge donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. During a press conference Wednesday, officials announced that the school district had received a donation of $20 million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation. The money will go toward the district’s Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools. “There […]
KTVU FOX 2
Senseless killing of Merced family leaves community in shock
An uneasiness dominated the Merced community after a Sikh family was brutally murdered. Members of the Sikh community are urging calm saying the crime was not racially or culturally motivated.
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
Housing Watch: Dip in Valley home prices could be near, experts say
Research shows average home prices around the country have started to dip around the US. Between June and August, the average price of a house in the Golden State dropped by $12,205.
