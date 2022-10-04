Have enjoyed watching the inspirational success stories of countless cast members over the years, but we’ve also lost some stars from the franchise far too soon. In August 2021, viewers were devastated to hear about the heartbreaking death of a show member, season 8 alum Gina Marie Krasley, who died in her Tuckerton, New Jersey, home at the age of 30. Her cause of death was not listed in her obituary, although it did mention that she was surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments.

TUCKERTON, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO