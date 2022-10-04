Newtown Offers Quality Modern Living in Charming Historic Setting

Image via The Newtown Theatre

Newtown, founded by William Penn in 1684, offers its residents high-quality modern living with numerous amenities in a charming historic setting, writes Sandy Smith for the Philadelphia Magazine.

As one of Bucks County’s oldest communities it boasts a rich treasure trove of historic and natural attractions. Among them is Tyler State Park, which is ideal for fishing, kayaking, and horse riding adventures. It also features the region’s most challenging disc golf course.

Additionally there are numerous entertainment options to choose from at Newtown. The historic Newtown Theatre, which opened in 1831, is the nation’s oldest continuously operating movie theater. As well as movies, it hosts music and comedy.

Meanwhile, the Langhorne Players perform their plays in Tyler State Park’s Spring Garden Mill. There is also the Tyler Park Center for the Arts which holds workshops and arts and crafts shows.

The town features plenty of amazing fine dining options and grocers, including La Stalla Italian Market which offers mouthwatering sandwiches and Temperance House, a 1772 restaurant and inn with great American fare and good spirits.

Café Con Leche is a Latin American bistro that should not be missed, which is also true for McCaffrey’s Food Markets which offers rare specialty foods.

