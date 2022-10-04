ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Police: Northside High student arrested for terrorizing

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. – A Northside High School student was arrested Tuesday on a charge of terrorizing.

The student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit.

The arrest stemmed from an incident Monday afternoon when the student allegedly made violent statements saying he was going to “shoot up the school."

Several students were present at the time this occurred, Benoit stated.

The Lafayette Police School Resource Officer and Northside school administration were made aware of this incident early Monday morning.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.

The investigation is ongoing.

