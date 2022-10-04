Read full article on original website
William Lee Trusler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old homeless man from Clarksburg has been charged wi…
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security releases school safety initiative
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday released its new school safety initiative. Announcing the report’s release during Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefing, Rob Cunningham, deputy cabinet secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized that the effort’s primary focus will be on the prevention of violence at schools.
Harrison County BOE to set goals for superintendent at special meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will finalize goals for the school system’s superintendent during a special meeting next week. Each year, boards of education across the state are required by law to set goals and objectives for their superintendents. These goals must be put into writing.
Local briefs
KEYSER. W.Va. (WV News) — The Mineral County Chamber of Commerce will host Project Connect Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kelley Rec Center on the campus of WVU Potomac State College. This one-day event will bring health, wellness and job help all in...
WVU's purpose
Living with a purpose. We all likely have heard that phrase or some iteration of it as “finding our purpose,” and it has become a familiar catch-phrase in society today. But while some speak of it, others just do it and that is truly the case of West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee and his efforts at the state’s largest land grant university.
W.Va. to stock Bobwhite Quail
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice held has announced a new statewide initiative to stock bobwhite quail at wildlife management areas across West Virginia. Through the governor’s Quail Stocking Initiative, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock over 20,000 birds at wildlife management areas (WMA) across the state. To date, the DNR has already stocked over 12,000 bobwhite quail, and it will continue stocking from August through October, weather and habitat conditions permitting.
A welcome Saturday break for West Virginia football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Another Saturday is upon us and it comes as so many of them do this season without a West Virginia football game to watch. This, of course, is never a welcome break for the Mountaineers fans, whose fall Saturdays are constructed to exist around a football game, be it home or away. But for the team itself, this shortened off-week with Baylor awaiting next Thursday night, it’s as welcome as a cool day in August.
2023 wildlife calendar now available
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that the 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available to purchase online at WVstateparks.com. “If you’re a hunter, angler or outdoor enthusiast, our award-winning wildlife calendar is simply the best calendar you can buy — no...
Costumed characters, four-legged friends descend on Clarksburg (West Virginia) during First Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — First Friday brought people of all ages and their four-legged friends to downtown Clarksburg for some fall fun. A dozen dogs walked from the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center to Jackson Square in a pet parade.
Apple Butter Festival in full swing in Salem, West Virginia
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Apple Butter Festival continued Friday with sunny skies in the morning at the newly refurbished train depot in downtown. Stephanie Fluharty was enjoying the festival with her children, Violet and Haye.
Bridgeport pounds Preston; South Harrison gets late stop for 2-point win
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians rolled to a 55-13 road win over the Preston Knights on Friday. Zach Rohrig put Bridgeport ahead for good on a 25-yard touchdown run with 10:08 left in the first quarter.
Herbie Fund Raiser.pmd
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Fall has officially arrived, the leaves are beginning to turn, and…
North Carolina business owner enters guilty plea in West Virginia federal court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A North Carolina business owner pleaded guilty to lying to the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the Nicholas County coal he pledged as collateral for a $9 million USDA-backed business loan. According to court documents and statements made in court, Michael James Peters,...
Heath department considering finding its own space
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Health will request proposals for a future health department building. Health Department Administrator V.J.Davis told the board of health Tuesday that it is one of several options that will provide more space.
Two more towns awarded stimulus funds by county commission
KINGWOOD — Two more Preston County towns will receive American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with sewer and stormwater projects. County commissioners approved the award Tuesday of $75,000 to Masontown and $37,500 to Reedsville to do preliminary engineering on projects to reduce the amount of storm and runoff water — termed influx and infiltration, or I & I — that goes into their sanitary sewer lines.
Preston County man waives probable cause hearing on Harrison soliciting minor via computer charge
CLARKSBURG — A 42-year-old Preston County man accused of soliciting a minor via computer has waived his probable cause hearing. In return for the waiver, which sends the case to Harrison County Circuit Court, Assistant Defender Jordan Dishong will receive an early look at the state’s case against Garrett Edwin Shrout of Masontown.
Carol Sue Keavney
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carol Sue Keavney, 79, of Bristol, WV, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at home, with her loved ones by her side. Carol was born in Clarksburg on April 10, 1943, to the late Roy Cain and Mildred (Humphrey) Dodd.
Morgantown slows Fairmont Senior in 14-0 shutout victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Mohigans forced a pair of key turnovers on defense and held the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to 121 yards of offense, overcoming two failed trips to the red zone for a 14-0 shutout at Pony Lewis Field on Friday night. “I think...
Cloudy crystal ball
I’d be foolish to pretend like I know what’s best on the Amendment 2 ballot issue, which would authorize the West Virginia Legislature to be able to change Article X of the state Constitution to exempt tangible personal property used for business activities and the tax on motor vehicles from state property taxes.
Lewis County edges Buckhannon-Upshur, 35-34, in overtime thriller
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a Route 33 Rivalry game for the ages as Lewis County and Buckhannon-Upshur locked horns with the Minutemen coming out on top in overtime, 35-34. It was the second week in a row that the Minutemen have been involved in a one-point contest that came down to a missed extra point after they lost last week to Lincoln, 21-20.
