MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Another Saturday is upon us and it comes as so many of them do this season without a West Virginia football game to watch. This, of course, is never a welcome break for the Mountaineers fans, whose fall Saturdays are constructed to exist around a football game, be it home or away. But for the team itself, this shortened off-week with Baylor awaiting next Thursday night, it’s as welcome as a cool day in August.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO