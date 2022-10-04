ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

William Lee Trusler

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old homeless man from Clarksburg has been charged wi…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security releases school safety initiative

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday released its new school safety initiative. Announcing the report’s release during Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefing, Rob Cunningham, deputy cabinet secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized that the effort’s primary focus will be on the prevention of violence at schools.
EDUCATION
WVNews

Harrison County BOE to set goals for superintendent at special meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will finalize goals for the school system’s superintendent during a special meeting next week. Each year, boards of education across the state are required by law to set goals and objectives for their superintendents. These goals must be put into writing.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Local briefs

KEYSER. W.Va. (WV News) — The Mineral County Chamber of Commerce will host Project Connect Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kelley Rec Center on the campus of WVU Potomac State College. This one-day event will bring health, wellness and job help all in...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

WVU's purpose

Living with a purpose. We all likely have heard that phrase or some iteration of it as “finding our purpose,” and it has become a familiar catch-phrase in society today. But while some speak of it, others just do it and that is truly the case of West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee and his efforts at the state’s largest land grant university.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

W.Va. to stock Bobwhite Quail

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice held has announced a new statewide initiative to stock bobwhite quail at wildlife management areas across West Virginia. Through the governor’s Quail Stocking Initiative, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock over 20,000 birds at wildlife management areas (WMA) across the state. To date, the DNR has already stocked over 12,000 bobwhite quail, and it will continue stocking from August through October, weather and habitat conditions permitting.
ANIMALS
WVNews

A welcome Saturday break for West Virginia football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Another Saturday is upon us and it comes as so many of them do this season without a West Virginia football game to watch. This, of course, is never a welcome break for the Mountaineers fans, whose fall Saturdays are constructed to exist around a football game, be it home or away. But for the team itself, this shortened off-week with Baylor awaiting next Thursday night, it’s as welcome as a cool day in August.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

2023 wildlife calendar now available

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that the 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available to purchase online at WVstateparks.com. “If you’re a hunter, angler or outdoor enthusiast, our award-winning wildlife calendar is simply the best calendar you can buy — no...
POLITICS
WVNews

Apple Butter Festival in full swing in Salem, West Virginia

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Apple Butter Festival continued Friday with sunny skies in the morning at the newly refurbished train depot in downtown. Stephanie Fluharty was enjoying the festival with her children, Violet and Haye.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Herbie Fund Raiser.pmd

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Fall has officially arrived, the leaves are beginning to turn, and…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Heath department considering finding its own space

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Health will request proposals for a future health department building. Health Department Administrator V.J.Davis told the board of health Tuesday that it is one of several options that will provide more space.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Two more towns awarded stimulus funds by county commission

KINGWOOD — Two more Preston County towns will receive American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with sewer and stormwater projects. County commissioners approved the award Tuesday of $75,000 to Masontown and $37,500 to Reedsville to do preliminary engineering on projects to reduce the amount of storm and runoff water — termed influx and infiltration, or I & I — that goes into their sanitary sewer lines.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Carol Sue Keavney

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carol Sue Keavney, 79, of Bristol, WV, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at home, with her loved ones by her side. Carol was born in Clarksburg on April 10, 1943, to the late Roy Cain and Mildred (Humphrey) Dodd.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Morgantown slows Fairmont Senior in 14-0 shutout victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Mohigans forced a pair of key turnovers on defense and held the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to 121 yards of offense, overcoming two failed trips to the red zone for a 14-0 shutout at Pony Lewis Field on Friday night. “I think...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Cloudy crystal ball

I’d be foolish to pretend like I know what’s best on the Amendment 2 ballot issue, which would authorize the West Virginia Legislature to be able to change Article X of the state Constitution to exempt tangible personal property used for business activities and the tax on motor vehicles from state property taxes.
ELECTIONS
WVNews

Lewis County edges Buckhannon-Upshur, 35-34, in overtime thriller

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a Route 33 Rivalry game for the ages as Lewis County and Buckhannon-Upshur locked horns with the Minutemen coming out on top in overtime, 35-34. It was the second week in a row that the Minutemen have been involved in a one-point contest that came down to a missed extra point after they lost last week to Lincoln, 21-20.
BUCKHANNON, WV

