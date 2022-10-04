ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——- H.C. Jones went to Botkins this morning to confer with the citizens of that village in reference to putting in a telephone station there. The citizens have to guarantee the telephone company at least $75 worth of business per month for the first year. ——- Members of...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes

On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Local photographer named bronze medalist

SIDNEY – Kelly Cook, of Sidney, was named a Bronze Medalist during the Professional Photographers of America’s 2022 International Photographic Competition. Cook’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA, held Jan. 22-24, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.
SIDNEY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information. The council will review...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Veterans Benefit Workshop planned

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veteran Service Commission will be holding a Veterans Benefit Workshop on Oct. 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Palazzo in Botkins, 309 S. Main St. During the workshop dinner and drinks for veterans and their one guest of choice will be provided. LaTrisha...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

DCP offers fall fun for October

GREENVILLE — If you are looking for fall family events, look no further than Darke County Parks. DCP is hosting multiple family-friendly events throughout October. Starting Oct. 8 and 9, DCP will have the Fall Bear’s Mill Open House from noon to 5 p.m. at the Historic Bear’s Mill at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Wreaths Across America topic of discussion

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society will be hosting a program to discuss the nationwide Wreaths Across America project. The program will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, located at 115 E. North St. in Sidney. The...
SIDNEY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jayden Patrick William Drees, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Braeden James Steely, 19, of Degraff, was charged with seat...
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
News Break
Politics
Daily Standard

Tournament to raise funds for friend

ST. MARYS - The Whiskers for Wicker catfish tournament this Saturday will give anglers the opportunity to help one of their own with medical costs. Organizer Alex Jenkins, who also organizes other local tournaments, said the event intends to raise money for his Celina fishing friend Jason Wicker, who underwent a double lung transplant over the summer.
SAINT MARYS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy homecoming royalty crowned

TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

The Edison Foundation’s 25th annual Holiday Evening to be held Nov. 30

PIQUA — The 25th Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three stages. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a cash bar will be available. “The Edison...
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Lonestar to perform at Sidney High School Nov. 6

SIDNEY – Lonestar – an award-winning pop-country band that started in 1992 with multiple hits that are still well-known today – will be performing at Sidney High School on Nov. 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. as the first show in the 2022-23 Gateway Arts Council Presents Series.
SIDNEY, OH

