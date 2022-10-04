Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- H.C. Jones went to Botkins this morning to confer with the citizens of that village in reference to putting in a telephone station there. The citizens have to guarantee the telephone company at least $75 worth of business per month for the first year. ——- Members of...
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Sidney Daily News
Local photographer named bronze medalist
SIDNEY – Kelly Cook, of Sidney, was named a Bronze Medalist during the Professional Photographers of America’s 2022 International Photographic Competition. Cook’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA, held Jan. 22-24, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information. The council will review...
Sidney Daily News
Veterans Benefit Workshop planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veteran Service Commission will be holding a Veterans Benefit Workshop on Oct. 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Palazzo in Botkins, 309 S. Main St. During the workshop dinner and drinks for veterans and their one guest of choice will be provided. LaTrisha...
Sidney Daily News
DCP offers fall fun for October
GREENVILLE — If you are looking for fall family events, look no further than Darke County Parks. DCP is hosting multiple family-friendly events throughout October. Starting Oct. 8 and 9, DCP will have the Fall Bear’s Mill Open House from noon to 5 p.m. at the Historic Bear’s Mill at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road in Greenville.
Sidney Daily News
Wreaths Across America topic of discussion
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society will be hosting a program to discuss the nationwide Wreaths Across America project. The program will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, located at 115 E. North St. in Sidney. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jayden Patrick William Drees, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Braeden James Steely, 19, of Degraff, was charged with seat...
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Standard
Tournament to raise funds for friend
ST. MARYS - The Whiskers for Wicker catfish tournament this Saturday will give anglers the opportunity to help one of their own with medical costs. Organizer Alex Jenkins, who also organizes other local tournaments, said the event intends to raise money for his Celina fishing friend Jason Wicker, who underwent a double lung transplant over the summer.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
Sidney Daily News
The Edison Foundation’s 25th annual Holiday Evening to be held Nov. 30
PIQUA — The 25th Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three stages. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a cash bar will be available. “The Edison...
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Sidney Daily News
Lonestar to perform at Sidney High School Nov. 6
SIDNEY – Lonestar – an award-winning pop-country band that started in 1992 with multiple hits that are still well-known today – will be performing at Sidney High School on Nov. 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. as the first show in the 2022-23 Gateway Arts Council Presents Series.
wosu.org
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
Wandering cows apprehended in Mercer County
By the end of the week, the sheriff’s office said the owners knew the general area of where the cow was, but it remained on the move and uncaught.
Comments / 0