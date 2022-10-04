Wine, music, and food unite to raise money for the Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Department at Sonoma celebration on October 9, 2022. October 6th – You can party with wild abandon because it’s for a good cause when legendary organic vintner Phil Coturri celebrates his 70th birthday this Sunday, with plenty of wine, food, and music. The wine comes from Coturri’s own Winery Sixteen600 and the food from Sonoma favorite Valley Bar+Bottle.

