Read full article on original website
Related
wineindustryadvisor.com
Wine Institute Launches First Global Buyers Marketplace in Napa Valley for International Wine Buyers
Trade-Only Event will Feature 150 California Wines. Wine Institute will host the first Global Buyers Marketplace in Napa, California on Mon., October 31 and Tues., November 1, 2022. The two-day trade-only summit will bring together more than 80 buyers and importers from 26 countries to taste wines from about 150 Golden State wineries, to increase the buyers’ global understanding of California’s commercial success and diversity of wine styles.
wineindustryadvisor.com
Limited Tickets Remaining for Sonoma Vintner Phil Coturri’s Birthday Blowout Party at Vinyl Sunday, Oct 9th
Wine, music, and food unite to raise money for the Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Department at Sonoma celebration on October 9, 2022. October 6th – You can party with wild abandon because it’s for a good cause when legendary organic vintner Phil Coturri celebrates his 70th birthday this Sunday, with plenty of wine, food, and music. The wine comes from Coturri’s own Winery Sixteen600 and the food from Sonoma favorite Valley Bar+Bottle.
Comments / 0