What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?
Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
Bay News 9
Ian is Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935
Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the deadliest hurricanes in Florida history. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022 as a Category 4 Hurricane with max winds of 150 mph. By wind speed, it’s tied for the fourth strongest hurricane at landfall in Florida history,...
Bay News 9
Teenager raises over $50,000 selling her livestock
Data show that Polk County has some of the highest production rates for citrus and livestock in the state. Polk County is one of the leading producers of citrus and livestock in Florida. Tyler Kelley's dad started a raffle program called 20 Buck Truck to raise funds to help teach...
100 people in Central Florida bought lotto tickets, won $500 bonus; are you one of them?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida residents received a lucky surprise this week. The first winners have been selected from a new promotion this month, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. A total of 100 winners received an extra $500 in cash. Players are eligible for this raffle after they...
theapopkavoice.com
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Brooksville Man “Taking Off” After $1M Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Win
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that James Martin, 55, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Martin shared
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Bay News 9
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Surveying the damage from Hurricane Ian in SW Florida
Spectrum News reporter Angie Angers has spent this week in southwest Florida, checking out the damage caused by the destructive Hurricane Ian. Check out her video and photos below. You can also follow Angie on Twitter @angie_angers.
The Return of the Lake Mirror Classic
In 2020, it seemed like Covid had possibly dealt the final blow to the legendary Lake Mirror Classic Autofestival. That was until Robert D’Angelo picked up the baton and decided to carry it forth. Now D’Angelo, organizing director of the revived festival, is racing toward a legendary return in October for the city of Lakeland.
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in Florida
A major discount grocery store chain just opened another new store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Florida location in Clearwater on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Bay News 9
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
fox13news.com
Plant City mourns loss of Loretta Lynn who performed 7 times at the Strawberry Festival
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City community is mourning the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn. Loretta Lynn was known as the First Lady of Country Music, but to Joe Newsome, she was just Loretta. "I think she just related, especially to people like us," shared Newsome, who...
995qyk.com
Florida Man Steals Lottery Tickets While Hurricane Ian Was Raging
A Florida Man went on a robbery spree while Hurricane Ian was pummeling the Sunshine State and stole $1,450 on lottery tickets. The Florida Man in this story, Stefanos Papastefanou, decided to take a little excursion as Hurricane Ian was lashing Pasco County. Papastefanou broke into several different businesses and stole cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. He even cashed in one of the winning tickets only two hours after one of his burglaries. Eventually, the long arm of the Pasco County Sheriff’s office caught him.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
sarasotamagazine.com
Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia
Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
