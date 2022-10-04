ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

L. Cane

What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?

Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
Bay News 9

Ian is Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935

Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the deadliest hurricanes in Florida history. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022 as a Category 4 Hurricane with max winds of 150 mph. By wind speed, it’s tied for the fourth strongest hurricane at landfall in Florida history,...
Bay News 9

Teenager raises over $50,000 selling her livestock

Data show that Polk County has some of the highest production rates for citrus and livestock in the state. Polk County is one of the leading producers of citrus and livestock in Florida. Tyler Kelley's dad started a raffle program called 20 Buck Truck to raise funds to help teach...
theapopkavoice.com

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
The Lakelander Magazine

The Return of the Lake Mirror Classic

In 2020, it seemed like Covid had possibly dealt the final blow to the legendary Lake Mirror Classic Autofestival. That was until Robert D’Angelo picked up the baton and decided to carry it forth. Now D’Angelo, organizing director of the revived festival, is racing toward a legendary return in October for the city of Lakeland.
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
995qyk.com

Florida Man Steals Lottery Tickets While Hurricane Ian Was Raging

A Florida Man went on a robbery spree while Hurricane Ian was pummeling the Sunshine State and stole $1,450 on lottery tickets. The Florida Man in this story, Stefanos Papastefanou, decided to take a little excursion as Hurricane Ian was lashing Pasco County. Papastefanou broke into several different businesses and stole cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. He even cashed in one of the winning tickets only two hours after one of his burglaries. Eventually, the long arm of the Pasco County Sheriff’s office caught him.
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

