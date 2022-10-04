ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Try Guys Detail Learning About Ned Fulmer's Affair and Painful Fallout in New Podcast

Try Guys stars Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld delved into their difficult decision to remove their fellow member Ned Fulmer, who confirmed he had what he called a “consensual” workplace extramarital affair after being outed on social media, in a new, lengthy podcast episode.After taking a week-long hiatus to “formulate [their] thoughts,” the popular former BuzzFeed personalities detailed in the new vlog, titled “ok, let’s talk about it,” which has racked up more than 3 million views, discovering how they learned about Fulmer’s transgression, waiting for the internet to blow it up, and what it was like to become one...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ Is The Most-Watched New Series Premiere This Fall

The Eye Network had a very good Friday night in the ratings wars. The 9 PM slot series premiere of Fire County on CBS was a ratings winner, drawing 5.74 million viewers and beating its competitors by more than 3 million viewers. That impressive showing made Fire County the #1 new series this season. CBS now has the top three new series this season, with Fire Country joining East New York and So Help Me Todd. At 8 PM, the sixth season premiere of S.W.A.T. won its time slot with 4.63 million viewers. While at 10 PM, perennial strong draw Blue Bloods‘...
TV SERIES
