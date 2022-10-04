Read full article on original website
Anna Sorokin, a swindler who inspired a Netflix series, is freed but faces deportation
Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired Inventing Anna, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, officials and her spokesperson said.
Try Guys Detail Learning About Ned Fulmer's Affair and Painful Fallout in New Podcast
Try Guys stars Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld delved into their difficult decision to remove their fellow member Ned Fulmer, who confirmed he had what he called a “consensual” workplace extramarital affair after being outed on social media, in a new, lengthy podcast episode.After taking a week-long hiatus to “formulate [their] thoughts,” the popular former BuzzFeed personalities detailed in the new vlog, titled “ok, let’s talk about it,” which has racked up more than 3 million views, discovering how they learned about Fulmer’s transgression, waiting for the internet to blow it up, and what it was like to become one...
CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ Is The Most-Watched New Series Premiere This Fall
The Eye Network had a very good Friday night in the ratings wars. The 9 PM slot series premiere of Fire County on CBS was a ratings winner, drawing 5.74 million viewers and beating its competitors by more than 3 million viewers. That impressive showing made Fire County the #1 new series this season. CBS now has the top three new series this season, with Fire Country joining East New York and So Help Me Todd. At 8 PM, the sixth season premiere of S.W.A.T. won its time slot with 4.63 million viewers. While at 10 PM, perennial strong draw Blue Bloods‘...
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Didn't Stand For Will Smith At The Oscars, And Mila Explained Why
"Not standing, to me, was a no-brainer."
