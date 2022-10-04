This past year has been one of great change for The CW, as control of the fan-favorite network has now been taken over by Nexstar Media Group. Reports from recent months have indicated how Nexstar plans to run the network in the future — and it looks like that is continuing to include some major behind-the-scenes changes. On Monday, shortly after it was confirmed that longtime president Mark Pedowitz will be stepping away from the company, The Hollywood Reporter revealed two additional executive changes. According to their reporting, finance chief Mitch Nedick and chief branding Officer and president of streaming Rick Haskins have both been let go by Pedowitz's successor, Dennis Miller. Nedick and Haskins' final day with the company will reportedly be this coming Friday.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO