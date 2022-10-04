ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal crash in Pleasant Grove leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured

By Melanie Porter
 3 days ago
A road is closed in Pleasant Grove following a car crash that killed one person and left two others in serious condition.

Police tell FOX 13 News three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened in the area of State Street at 1700 West on Tuesday afternoon.

Initially, there was a head-on collision between two vehicles, officials said. The third vehicle was involved in a secondary crash.

Of the three patients, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while one was taken to the hospital by ambulance and another was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter. The two surviving patients are in serious condition, police said.

Both directions of State Street are closed at 1700 West while officials investigate. The Utah Department of Transportation said the estimated clearance time for the crash would be 1 p.m.

