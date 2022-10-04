Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 8 Years for Beating, Burning, Suffocating Girlfriend
A 45-year-old man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for beating, suffocating with a pillow and burning his girlfriend with cigarettes over a three-day period in Santa Ana as he prevented her from leaving. Gavin John Duffy was convicted July 18 of corporal injury on a spouse or...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Trying to Perpetrate Robbery Spree in Perris
A 30-year-old felon accused of trying to rob three people around Perris with a sawed-off shotgun was charged Friday with three counts of attempted robbery and other offenses. Byron Alexander Maquiz of Perris was arrested Wednesday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the attempted robbery...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Standoff with Police in Costa Mesa
A 49-year-old man with a domestic violence conviction was charged Friday with attempting to kill two special agents with the Attorney General’s Office during an eight-hour standoff with police in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa Police Department officers were helping Department of Justice special agents serve a warrant about 10:30...
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Seek Potential Victims of Flasher Who Targeted Kids
Corona police Friday asked that any victims targeted by a man suspected of exposing himself to children walking home from area elementary schools come forward. According to Corona police Sgt. Jason Waldon, there were three known occasions in September when the flasher harassed youths. A 22-year-old Eastvale man was arrested...
mynewsla.com
Man Agrees to Plead Guilty For Allegedly Operating Illegal Casinos
A 47-year-old Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying over $100,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police Department officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed Thursday in federal court.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in La Habra
A 23-year-old Fullerton man made his first appearance in court Friday on charges of gunning down a teen in a gang-related shooting in La Habra in August. Joseph Derek Ornelas, who was arrested Thursday, is accused of killing the victim in a shooting just before 3 p.m. Aug. 19 on Pacific Avenue between Liberty and Euclid Streets, police said. The name of the victim, who is a juvenile, has not been released.
mynewsla.com
Dozens Arrested in Mail Fraud Operation Involving Nearly $5 Million in Losses
Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected in MoVal Street Shooting
A convicted felon suspected of shooting a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley was being held without bail Friday. Luis Duran Villalobos of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes
A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.
mynewsla.com
SWAT Officer’s Retaliation Suit Alleges LAPD Has Gang Arrest, Gun Quotas
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
mynewsla.com
Drunk Driver Gets 15 to Life in Deadly Santa Ana Collision
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
mynewsla.com
Crash Victim Killed Near Lancaster Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two passengers and was approaching...
mynewsla.com
Probationer Suspected of Perpetrating Robbery Spree in Perris
A 30-year-old probationer suspected of robbing and attempting to rob multiple people in and around Perris over a two-hour span was behind bars Thursday. Byron Alexander Maquiz of Perris was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Wednesday on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and probation violations.
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Man Accused of COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
A Santa Ana man was named in a grand jury indictment Wednesday alleging he racked up $1.25 million in unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, was accused of stealing personal information from victims with similar names to apply for the unemployment money, federal prosecutors said.
mynewsla.com
Search Warrant Service in Costa Mesa Leads to Barricade
A man barricaded himself in an industrial area of Costa Mesa Wednesday when authorities attempted to serve a search warrant. Costa Mesa police were dispatched at about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue to assist special agents from the bureau of firearms for the state Attorney General’s Office in serving the search warrant, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Another Wounded in Hawaiian Gardens Shooting
A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified
A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Shot to Death in Lynwood
A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in Lynwood, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no further details available. Anyone...
mynewsla.com
Costa Mesa Man Accused of Carjacking, Pursuit in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa was booked on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm,...
