mynewsla.com

Drunk Driver Gets 15 to Life in Deadly Santa Ana Collision

A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing

PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seek Juveniles Who Fatally Injured Highland Park Liquor Store Clerk

Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injured a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of juveniles — two girls and two boys — entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Man arrested following more than eight-hour police standoff in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif (Oct. 7, 2022) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) today announced the arrest of a suspect in Costa Mesa after a more than eight-hour standoff involving special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and CMPD officers. The suspect was prohibited from owning firearms due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Standoff with Police in Costa Mesa

A 49-year-old man with a domestic violence conviction was charged Friday with attempting to kill two special agents with the Attorney General’s Office during an eight-hour standoff with police in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa Police Department officers were helping Department of Justice special agents serve a warrant about 10:30...
COSTA MESA, CA
newsantaana.com

Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties

SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in La Habra

A 23-year-old Fullerton man made his first appearance in court Friday on charges of gunning down a teen in a gang-related shooting in La Habra in August. Joseph Derek Ornelas, who was arrested Thursday, is accused of killing the victim in a shooting just before 3 p.m. Aug. 19 on Pacific Avenue between Liberty and Euclid Streets, police said. The name of the victim, who is a juvenile, has not been released.
LA HABRA, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Found Shot to Death in Lynwood

A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in Lynwood, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no further details available. Anyone...
LYNWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Crash Victim Killed Near Lancaster Identified

Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two passengers and was approaching...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed, Another Wounded in Hawaiian Gardens Shooting

A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected in MoVal Street Shooting

A convicted felon suspected of shooting a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley was being held without bail Friday. Luis Duran Villalobos of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified

A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Three-Vehicle Collision Ties up Traffic on 60 Freeway in Riverside

A three-vehicle collision that caused an SUV to overturn on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Riverside Friday left at least one person injured and prompted a closure of multiple lanes, jamming rush-hour traffic. The crash was reported about 4:40 p.m. on the westbound 60 at Rubidoux Boulevard, according to the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lancaster

A man was killed and a passenger in his car suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster Friday. The man was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. with two passengers and was approaching 140th Street East when the driver of a Nissan that was stopped at a two-way stop sign “failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection,” according to the California Highway Patrol.
LANCASTER, CA

