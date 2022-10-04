In-person voting closed in Petersburg’s municipal election at 8pm on Oct. 4. 801 people voted in-person. An additional 409 ballots have not been counted. Here are the preliminary results based on about two-thirds of the total vote. These results are not necessarily predictive of final results. The borough will hand-count all ballots starting Wednesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. They expect results to be released by the end of the business day. KFSK will announce those results on air and on our website when we get them.

PETERSBURG, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO