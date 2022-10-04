Read full article on original website
Certified Election Results Released for Petersburg
This morning at 9 a.m., the Petersburg Borough Assembly met and certified the results of Tuesday’s municipal election. You can see those full results here. Mark Jensen was reelected as mayor for a three-year term. He received 643 votes. Bob Lynn and Jeff Meucci also ran and received 363 and 178 votes respectively.
Petersburg Borough Election Results
The Borough Assembly will meet as the Canvass Board to canvass the election. Election results remain unofficial until that time. The following is the certified tally of the election officials. Certificate of Election.
October 4 Municipal Election Preliminary Results
In-person voting closed in Petersburg’s municipal election at 8pm on Oct. 4. 801 people voted in-person. An additional 409 ballots have not been counted. Here are the preliminary results based on about two-thirds of the total vote. These results are not necessarily predictive of final results. The borough will hand-count all ballots starting Wednesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. They expect results to be released by the end of the business day. KFSK will announce those results on air and on our website when we get them.
Petersburg High School Cross Country heads to state meet
Both of Petersburg High School’s cross country teams have qualified for the state meet coming up this weekend. They had fast finishes at the regional meet this past weekend in Sitka, with eleven schools participating overall. The Petersburg girls team placed second, and the boys team placed third. Individually,...
