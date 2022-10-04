Read full article on original website
South Jersey Girl’s Death Focus of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries
The death of Tiffany Valiante, the 18-year-old Mays Landing girl who was hit by a NJ Transit train on July 12, 2015, is the focus of the first episode of Netflix's third season of Unsolved Mysteries. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 premieres October 18 on Netflix. The episode concerning Valiante titled...
John Wayne Said the ‘Best’ Advice He Ever Got Was to Keep Working on Bad Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne knew that he made some bad movies, but he credited the 'best' advice he ever got when it came to working on those pictures.
Velma Officially Confirmed as Gay in New ‘Scooby-Doo’
Velma Dinkley is finally depicted as a lesbian in the upcoming film Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!. It’s something that other writers have attempted to show in a more direct way, but for one reason or another, has never panned out. In the case of the James Gunn Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s, it came down to studio interference.
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi Grab Ice Cream Together in Freehold, NJ
This may be one of the coolest things we've ever seen. Two of New Jersey's favorite residents, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, recently grabbed ice cream together in Freehold. The day date took place at Jersey Freeze, reportedly Springsteen's favorite place to get ice cream, according to NJ.com on...
Why New Jersey Singles May Want To Rethink Dating Apps
*Warning - sensitive and disturbing content is in this post*. I am as single as they come right now. No suitors, no flirtations, no hanky or panky; not even a hookup buddy in sight!. As a result, a lot of people have suggested to me that I should "sign up...
The Historic Toms River Amityville Horror House is For Sale. Go Inside
There's nothing scary about this charming home. I may be living under a rock, but I had no clue that the home used in the original The Amityville Horror film from 1977 is here in Toms River until yesterday. I was doing some research about scary movies with New Jersey ties when I came across that gem of information.
More 'Big Shot' for the Win! What We Know About the Feel-Good Series' Season 2
A hotheaded basketball coach who throws a chair at a referee might not sound like the kind of guy you'd want to spend time with, much less have coach at an elite all-girls high school. However, in the Disney+ series Big Shot, there’s a chance that you’ll get to like him as the show unfolds—and that’s not just because he’s played by John Stamos.
Is John Belushi Really Buried in His Martha’s Vineyard Grave?
Legendary comedian John Belushi died in 1982, but legends about his grave still persist 40 years later. Belushi is buried on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard – but not in the spot where you’ll find his gravestone. There are also persistent rumors that he is buried in his home state of Illinois alongside his parents.
