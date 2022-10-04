ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Velma Officially Confirmed as Gay in New ‘Scooby-Doo’

Velma Dinkley is finally depicted as a lesbian in the upcoming film Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!. It’s something that other writers have attempted to show in a more direct way, but for one reason or another, has never panned out. In the case of the James Gunn Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s, it came down to studio interference.
