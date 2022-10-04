Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Looking for 2022 restaurant clambakes
Clambakes are as perennial as the changing leaves in Northeast Ohio. To help you find the best and closest bake, Cleveland.com is compiling a guide for fall 2022. If your restaurant is holding a clambake during the months of October or November let us know. Send an email with the subject line: Clambake 2022 to Paris Wolfe at pwolfe@cleveland.com. Must be received by 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10. Include the following information:
A fishy tale: Lake Erie walleye cheating scandal weighs down sport’s allure
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament Director Jason Fischer exposed much more than lead weights when he sliced open the belly of a fish caught by Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky on Sept. 30. The video of the reveal that rocked the fishing world and captivated the...
How much is parking? Sights, sounds from Guardians Wild Card series Game 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio – On a dreary, brisk day, the Guardians faithful turned out for the opener of the Tampa Bay-Cleveland Wild Card series at Progressive Field. Here are a few sights and sounds we captured, from parking costs to how loud the fans got and more:. Parking costs: If...
Northeast Ohio high school football Week 8 scores for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 8 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Garrettsville Garfield 62, Columbiana Crestview 22. Metro Athletic Conference. Field 25, Coventry 20. Norton 35, Cloverleaf 14. Ravenna 55, Springfield 12. Woodridge 35, Streetsboro 7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
Shane Bieber today, Stan Coveleski 100 years ago: Bio chronicles early ace’s life
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Friday afternoon, Shane Bieber – the ace of the Cleveland Guardians pitching staff – worked his magic in the Wild Card series Game 1 win against Tampa Bay. Every generation, every few years, each team can boast a true ace – that reliable hurler...
Week 8 OHSAA football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 8 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Troy Greenfield is the better choice in Ohio House 17th District race
As a resident of Rocky River, voting in the 17th District Ohio House race, I take exception to your Oct. 7 endorsement of Tom Patton (”Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District”). Tom says he will vote “no” on a bill to ban abortions in Ohio....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
Ian Ludewig helps power No. 11 Hudson past North Royalton, 42-26
HUDSON, Ohio — Hudson junior running back Ian Ludewig had himself a busy first half Friday night. He accounted for four touchdowns in the first half alone, helping power No. 11 Hudson to a 42-26 blowout win over North Royalton while capturing the Suburban League National Conference championship. “Every...
Zagara’s Marketplace bowing out, Dave’s moving in -- but closing Cedar-Fairmount store in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For two local family grocers, it’s the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. Dave’s Markets announced today (Oct. 7) their acquisition of Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook roads. Dave’s will move in to Zagara’s after the Cedar-Fairmount Dave’s closes Oct. 25.
Here’s what’s open, closed on Columbus Day 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday is Columbus Day, the federal holiday commemorating Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Americas. Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October each year. While the holiday serves as a celebration for Italian Americans, it is also a reminder of the country’s ugly past. Initially...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
No. 19 Elyria Catholic works quickly, 42-21 win at No. 25 North Olmsted strengthens GLC hold
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — For much of this season, North Olmsted quickly went to work with its big-play offense. Meanwhile, Elyria Catholic sometimes struggled for the fast start despite winning six of its first seven high school football games.
Youngstown Ursuline dominates No. 22 Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 40-0
BEREA, Ohio – Football games can turn in the blink of eye, or by just a stoppage of inches. That’s how No. 22 Villa Angela-St. Joseph felt Friday night when, keyed by a long return on the opening kickoff, it had the ball inside the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal but were denied the touchdown.
South Euclid residents invited to Mingle at Mayfield Oct. 20 to honor Hometown Heroes
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- One South Euclid will honor two individuals and one longtime institution when residents gather Oct. 20 at Mayfield Country Club to bestow its second annual batch of Hometown Hero awards. This year’s honorees will be Notre Dame College, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary; South Euclid...
Buchtel vs. East high school football game postponed due to threat of violence
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thursday’s scheduled football game between Akron’s East and Buchtel high schools was postponed until Saturday at noon. The decision was made Thursday afternoon due to threats of violence on social media. The game will still be held at Ellet. “Due to some community unrest and...
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 8. No. 1 Archbishop Hoban 28, No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary 14. St. Edward’s Marvin Bell Jr. had two 7-yard touchdown runs of 7 yards and teammate Joshua Gribble scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0