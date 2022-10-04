ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Looking for 2022 restaurant clambakes

Clambakes are as perennial as the changing leaves in Northeast Ohio. To help you find the best and closest bake, Cleveland.com is compiling a guide for fall 2022. If your restaurant is holding a clambake during the months of October or November let us know. Send an email with the subject line: Clambake 2022 to Paris Wolfe at pwolfe@cleveland.com. Must be received by 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10. Include the following information:
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s what’s open, closed on Columbus Day 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday is Columbus Day, the federal holiday commemorating Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Americas. Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October each year. While the holiday serves as a celebration for Italian Americans, it is also a reminder of the country’s ugly past. Initially...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

