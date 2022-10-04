As the sweet chilly air of fall rolls in, playoff pushes at all level of sports begin, including football and volleyball in Chilton County. The Major League Baseball playoff push has also been in progress the past few months. The Baltimore Orioles, my favorite MLB team, were in the playoff hunt up until the last week of the season, and it was a great time getting able to see the level of play they were able to develop.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO