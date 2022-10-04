Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville earns playoff spot with resounding win
Maplesville High School locked themselves into the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs on Oct. 7 with a 51-14 Class 1A Region 4 win over Billingsley High School. The Red Devils improved their region record to 5-0, and to a 5-2 overall record this season. “Now you just work your way...
Clanton Advertiser
Verbena earns first playoff berth since 2016 with win over Calhoun
Verbena High School locked itself into the 2022 AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs with a 40-0 thumping of Calhoun High School on Oct. 7. Verbena exploded for 40 points in the first half, and that was all they needed to win their sixth game of the season. That is one off their total number of wins the last two seasons combined.
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby falls to Comer in home region showdown
Thorsby High School dropped its second AHSAA Class 2A Region 4 game of the season on Oct. 7 falling to B.B. Comer High School 44-16. The Rebels fell back the fourth place in the region, one game behind Isabella and Vincent high schools. Comer scored the first 24 points of...
Clanton Advertiser
Isabella rights ship against Ranburne, wins sixth game
Isabella High School righted the ship after last week’s loss with a 34-7 win over Ranburne High School on Oct. 7 and locked themselves into the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs. Running back Zac Chapman posted a 150-yard night on the ground and two touchdowns to help the Mustangs get to 6-1 on the 2022 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clanton Advertiser
CCHS falls to Homewood at Tiger Stadium
Homewood High School got the best of Chilton County High School 31-10 in the Oct. 6 AHSAA Class 6A Region 3 matchup. The Tigers controlled much of the first 15 minutes of game action posting a 7:05 drive on their opening possession that ending with Jorge Castillo converting a 20-yard field goal to give CCHS the early 3-0 lead. Homewood responded on their first possession of the game with a short touchdown run to jump ahead 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Clanton Advertiser
Column: October means playoff time across levels of sports
As the sweet chilly air of fall rolls in, playoff pushes at all level of sports begin, including football and volleyball in Chilton County. The Major League Baseball playoff push has also been in progress the past few months. The Baltimore Orioles, my favorite MLB team, were in the playoff hunt up until the last week of the season, and it was a great time getting able to see the level of play they were able to develop.
Clanton Advertiser
Next-level volleyball: Peach City Volleyball Club opens doors for area athletes
When sisters Kacy Payton and Paige Hinton founded Peach City Volleyball Club, they had one goal in mind — to create more opportunities for area volleyball hopefuls. Payton and Hinton are accomplishing this goal by providing a central location for training, and by reducing expenses for athletes who otherwise would have to travel outside Chilton County to find a club volleyball team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Tuscaloosa High School Students Giving Back To Alma Mater
It's homecoming season in West Alabama and Paul W Bryant High School's campus has been electric all week for their homecoming. Two of our interns here at Townsquare Media are proud alumni of Paul W Bryant High School. Dayton Frierson, stage name (D5), and JoshuaEric Taylor, stage name (KA$H) went...
Clanton Advertiser
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Sept. 29-Oct. 5. Nathan Alan Mulvehill to Danielle Coston Hall Caren. Diana Mercedes Rodriguez to Jose Edgar Moreno Dominguez.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Greenetrack Entertainment Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Friday
Greenetrack Entertainment Center will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday night after an Alabama Supreme Court decision forced the bingo hall to close earlier this year. Back in July, Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the court's ruling that Greenetrack owes the state of Alabama $76 million in taxes would signal the end of bingo operations at the gaming complex, which employs around 80 people in Eutaw, Alabama.
Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama
Landing today announced a reorganization of its operations, laying off 110 employees nationally, with some out of its Birmingham headquarters. At the same time, the company said it was reshuffling another 70 positions, moving them to different locations around the country. According to Landing, the reorganization happened over the last...
Bham Now
SNEAK PEEK: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens 2nd location in Vestavia Hills [PHOTOS]
Vestavia Hills, you hit the jackpot. Nothing beats eating one-of-a-kind pizza, playing classic video games like Frogger, Mario Brothers and Ms. Pacman or just hanging out with friends watching football. You’ve got all of this and more at the new 2nd location of Davenport’s Pizza Palace. Welcome to...
districtadministration.com
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
1 dead, 5 injured in early morning crashes along I-59 near Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A series of accidents along I-59 South involving multiple commercial vehicles left one person dead and at least five others injured Wednesday morning. According to Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey, the first crash occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 152 when a commercial vehicle crossed the median and hit […]
Accident shuts down all lanes on I-59 in St. Clair County, expect major delays
Those lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, so drivers should expect major delays.
Comments / 0