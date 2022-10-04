ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

gueydantoday.com

Marc Turner named 2022 Erath High Homecoming Grand Marshal

Marc Turner has been named 2022 Erath High Homecoming Grand Marshal. Homecoming is Friday, October 7, 2022. Turner will lead the parade and participate in Homecoming festivities throughout the day as an honored guest, possibly proving he cannot skip the local holiday known as Erath Homecoming after serving as the Principal of Erath High from 2013 through June of 2022.
ERATH, LA
gueydantoday.com

Barbara Dianne Hagood

We are sad to let you know Barbara “Dianne” Hagood, born on April 11, 1949, passed away after her second courageous fight with cancer on September 5, 2022. Dianne lived in Abbeville, LA, she was one of five children born to the late Clifton Earl Hagood, Sr. and Mary Kitchell Hagood. Dianne is preceded in death by her uncle James R. Kitchell, Sr. (Heloise "Doll"), her aunts Isabel Kitchell, Louise Kitchell Burroughs, Bird Kitchell Speer, her siblings Clifton Earl Hagood, Jr. and Rose Mary Hagood, and her cousins Howard Speer and Rebecca “Becky” Kitchell Belaire. She will be forever remembered by her brothers Lawrence (Michelle) and William "Bill" (Debbie); her sister-in-law Judy; her #1 nephew and niece; William "Billy" and Amanda "Mandy" Hagood. Dianne will be missed by her first cousins—who were more like siblings as they grew up together—James "Paw Paw" (Marilyn) and Reed (Beth) Kitchell, along with countless other cousins and friends who were blessed to know her. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Odette Mary Marie.
ABBEVILLE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Michael Bertrand II provides updates on Abbeville General with Kiwanis Club

More than 20 years ago, while in the early stages of his career, Michael Bertrand II served as the employee wellness director for Abbeville General. Bertrand reported directly to Ray Landry, Abbeville General’s CEO. One day, Landry asked Bertrand what he wanted to do with his career. Bertrand answered,...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Corey James Guidry

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Corey James Guidry, 44, who died Monday, October 3, 2022 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brian Marceaux, Brilan Marceaux, Tara Adams, Colby Adams, Nick Guidry, and Jacob Guidry.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where

A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
BROUSSARD, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
gueydantoday.com

Mowata, the other story

Several weeks ago, I reported the oft-told story that the Mowata community in Acadia Parish got its name because nobody could find a board long enough to print the original name of Morewater. I have long suspected that the story was suspect, but had never heard anything to contradict it....
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location

Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
NEW IBERIA, LA

