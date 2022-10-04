Read full article on original website
Ms Dot’s rice dressing: A Classic Cajun Dish for Erath High, the community
You’ve had it if you attended Erath High School between 1968 and 2000. If you bought anything from the deli at Champagne’s Supermarket in Erath between 2000 & 2017, you’ve had it. You may have grabbed a taste of it while you were at visitation for Erath High’s homecoming.
Marc Turner named 2022 Erath High Homecoming Grand Marshal
Marc Turner has been named 2022 Erath High Homecoming Grand Marshal. Homecoming is Friday, October 7, 2022. Turner will lead the parade and participate in Homecoming festivities throughout the day as an honored guest, possibly proving he cannot skip the local holiday known as Erath Homecoming after serving as the Principal of Erath High from 2013 through June of 2022.
Barbara Dianne Hagood
We are sad to let you know Barbara “Dianne” Hagood, born on April 11, 1949, passed away after her second courageous fight with cancer on September 5, 2022. Dianne lived in Abbeville, LA, she was one of five children born to the late Clifton Earl Hagood, Sr. and Mary Kitchell Hagood. Dianne is preceded in death by her uncle James R. Kitchell, Sr. (Heloise "Doll"), her aunts Isabel Kitchell, Louise Kitchell Burroughs, Bird Kitchell Speer, her siblings Clifton Earl Hagood, Jr. and Rose Mary Hagood, and her cousins Howard Speer and Rebecca “Becky” Kitchell Belaire. She will be forever remembered by her brothers Lawrence (Michelle) and William "Bill" (Debbie); her sister-in-law Judy; her #1 nephew and niece; William "Billy" and Amanda "Mandy" Hagood. Dianne will be missed by her first cousins—who were more like siblings as they grew up together—James "Paw Paw" (Marilyn) and Reed (Beth) Kitchell, along with countless other cousins and friends who were blessed to know her. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Odette Mary Marie.
Co-worker recalls last conversation with woman shot and killed by ex-husband
Its the day following three fatal shootings in Lafayette Parish and KLFY is learning more about the lives lost in this tragedy
Women Who Mean Business: After 33 years in parish government, Terry Broussard in second term on Abbeville council
Editor's note: This is the third in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. When Terry Broussard was planning on running for a city council seat in Abbeville four years ago, she workshopped the idea around to friends and family.
Michael Bertrand II provides updates on Abbeville General with Kiwanis Club
More than 20 years ago, while in the early stages of his career, Michael Bertrand II served as the employee wellness director for Abbeville General. Bertrand reported directly to Ray Landry, Abbeville General’s CEO. One day, Landry asked Bertrand what he wanted to do with his career. Bertrand answered,...
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
Abbeville officials will do their due diligence before making decision on receiving donation of rice mill
What the old rice mill in Abbeville could end up transforming into remains to be seen. However, officials with the city of Abbeville don’t want to see the facility torn down and scrapped for parts. On Tuesday, they took a step to potentially keep that from happening, as well...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
Corey James Guidry
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Corey James Guidry, 44, who died Monday, October 3, 2022 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brian Marceaux, Brilan Marceaux, Tara Adams, Colby Adams, Nick Guidry, and Jacob Guidry.
UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff Office still searching for missing teen
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies are still looking for Valerie Boudreaux; it is believed that she is still in Iberia Parish.
Family of murder spree victim mourns, asks for community's help
The family of Kawanna Felix, one of the victims in Tuesday's shooting spree in Lafayette, is reeling after her death. With Kawanna's children and grandchildren now without her, they set up a GoFundMe.
Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where
A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
Shooting near UL Lafayette campus leaves teenager in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically hurt Wednesday evening near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. According to police, several people were fighting in a parking lot and one person pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old. Our partners...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
Wine on Pointe at Pointe-Marie, a Farm Fresh Brunch in Lafayette and a Wine Walkabout at Martin's
October is here, and temperatures are finally getting lower. Which makes the conditions perfect for City Pork Catering's outdoor get-together, "Wine on Pointe." The wine pairing starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Pointe-Marie Square, 14200 River Road. This event has four stations of different delectable choices perfect for...
Louisiana Cotton Festival begins Oct. 14
The Louisiana Cotton Festival will take place Oct. 14-16.
Mowata, the other story
Several weeks ago, I reported the oft-told story that the Mowata community in Acadia Parish got its name because nobody could find a board long enough to print the original name of Morewater. I have long suspected that the story was suspect, but had never heard anything to contradict it....
Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location
Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
Lake Arthur Police searching for missing man, last contact in August
Lake Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in the search for Justin Parsley, 44.
