ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Comments / 8

meow
3d ago

That poor little girl had been locked in a basement! I hope they get charged for murder and locked up for life! They don’t deserve to see the light of day again!

Reply
3
Related
wevv.com

Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Daviess County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Daviess County, KY
14news.com

3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tote#Violent Crime#Daviess Co#Extra Space Storage
wevv.com

Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BRANDENBURG, KY
14news.com

Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whopam.com

Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband

A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Corrections Officer accused of bringing drugs into prison

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Correction Officer at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City is charged with promoting contraband. Deputies say 24-year-old Austin Jarvis was part of a long investigation concerning illegal drugs and other contraband being brought inside the prison. They say officers from federal and state...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
SLAUGHTERS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Man shot by deputy out of hospital, charged with attempted murder

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Gregory Embry has been arrested after he was released from the hospital in Louisville. They say Embry was shot by a deputy on September 23. [Previous: KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar]. Deputies...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy