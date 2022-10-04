Read full article on original website
meow
3d ago
That poor little girl had been locked in a basement! I hope they get charged for murder and locked up for life! They don’t deserve to see the light of day again!
Clerk offers to pay for items she catches man shoplifting and he chokes her out
An Indiana man was taken into custody after violently attacking a convenience store clerk. Charles Jones of Evansville was caught shoplifting by the clerk Wednesday just after 1 a.m., according to police.
Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and...
Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County
A juvenile is dead and a man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash that happened on Friday morning in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to the scene of a crash at West State Road 56 and 300 North around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
Affidavit: Man arrested on murder charge following apartment stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a murder charge after officers say he stabbed a man Friday night. The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the 1200 block of Park Street around 8:30 p.m. for an assault in progress. According to a press release, when...
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
Trial date set for 1 man arrested in Lamasco drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for Demario Holman. Court records show it’s set for March 13. Holman is one of several people arrested during a drug investigation connected to Lamasco and its owner Amy Word. A total of 22 people were arrested at the...
Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
2 charged after child’s body was found in a tote appear in court
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The two suspects in a child’s death were in court Wednesday in Daviess County. Authorities say they found a child’s remains inside a tote in a storage unit. [Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility]. Investigators say the child’s...
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband
A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
Corrections Officer accused of bringing drugs into prison
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Correction Officer at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City is charged with promoting contraband. Deputies say 24-year-old Austin Jarvis was part of a long investigation concerning illegal drugs and other contraband being brought inside the prison. They say officers from federal and state...
OPD: Man charged with murder after West 10th Street shooting
Owensboro Police say a suspect, identified as Keith Bryant, 33, of Sorgho, was located and detained a short time later.
Video of Warrick County deputies detaining a teen raising concerns
44News received a video showing the moment Gloria Stepro's 14-year-old son was pushed to the ground being detained. "An officer struck my son three different times," said Stepro. Punching him near the back of his head while the others try to keep him on the ground. "The other officer put...
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
Man shot by deputy out of hospital, charged with attempted murder
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Gregory Embry has been arrested after he was released from the hospital in Louisville. They say Embry was shot by a deputy on September 23. [Previous: KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar]. Deputies...
