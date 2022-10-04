Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia's Latest Episode Inflicts Gruesome Injury on Mirko
Mirko the Rabbit Hero hasn't had the opportunity to really show off her skills throughout her brief tenure in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, but that has changed with this latest episode. As the Paranormal Liberation War continues and the heroes unleash an assault on the villains in an effort to save Hero Society, Mirko is front and center in fighting against Garaki's numerous Nomu, but in the process, suffers an injury that is sure to make more than a few fans cringe in their seats.
Crunchyroll Fall 2022 Schedule Released
The breeze is picking up, leaves are changing colors, and spiced lattes are on every block. There is no denying that fall is in full swing, and of course, that means things are busy for anime fans. The industry's latest cour just launched with some bangers, and the fall 2022 season is slated to be stacked with top-tier titles. And thanks to Crunchyroll, we have learned which of these releases will be joining the service's catalog.
Moonlighting Creator Confirms Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series Finally Coming to Streaming
Moonlighting, the cult-classic TV series that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, is finally making its way to streaming. The 1980s ABC series hasn't been available to watch anywhere online for years, and fans have held out hope that Moonlighting would eventually make its way to streaming at some point. That dream is finally coming true, according to series creator Glenn Caron.
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal Mysterious Spider-Man Villain Battling Heroes
Madame Web is one of the upcoming Sony films that will focus on Spider-Man characters a la Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius. The new movie is currently being filmed in Boston, and set photos have indicated that the Marvel film is taking place in early-2000s New York City. There have been more images and videos taken from the set and the latest tease a big showdown with a mysterious Spidey villain.
Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Bloody BTS Photo
As fans wait for our first official look at the highly anticipated sequel Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the project, recalling how a year ago at this time, the production was immersed in the gooey glory of the franchise. Given how much time has passed since the project being announced and the lack of updates about what's in store for audiences, getting any sort of glimpse of the experience is a welcome reveal for fans. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Official Images Released
This Sunday, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon airs on HBO, bringing the series even closer to the conclusion of its first season. The preview for the episode, which was released last week, teased a major dispute involving the Throne of Driftmark, which could be left vacant as Corlys Velaryon suffered a devastating wound in battle. Between Rhaenyra's son and Corlys' brother, there's obviously some conflict as to who should inherit the throne.
Marvel Reveals First Look at New Fantastic Four
Marvel has released the first look at its new Fantastic Four series from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. Launching in November, the series begins a new Fantastic Four era beginning with Marvel's first family spread across the United States as destruction strikes. New York. North and Coello will tell separate stories spotlighting each member of the Fantastic Four before reuniting the team at the end of the first story arc. The debut issue follows Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters on a road trip that takes an unexpected turn. Here's the synopsis provided by Marvel Comics for Fantastic Four #1:
MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer
MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.
Pokemon Releases Official Crocs Collection
Pokemon has a lot going on these days, and of course, that includes merchandise releases. While the anime marches forward, all eyes are on the franchise's new big game release, and some are stocking up on collectibles for the holiday season. And now, Crocs is stepping out with its special Pokemon collection if you've been waiting to buy a pair.
