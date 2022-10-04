ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Northport, NY

East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOZkN_0iLjLv7B00

An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend.

The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.

Kutz, a certified public accountant, was visiting one of his sons, who attends Marist.

Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Journal, and was ordered held without bond. Also charged was Devin Taylor, who was accused of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for carrying a loaded rifle with no serial number, the Journal reported. He was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail. Investigators said they found materials that could be used to make explosives when they searched the hotel room used by the two men.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating but law enforcement officials said they did not believe that there was a threat to the public at this time.

The Poughkeepsie Journal said that Kutz was shot in the chest and torso, and that the shooting occurred about 7:30 a.m.\

