Michigan adds 12,880 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 143 deaths

 3 days ago
The State of Michigan added 12,880 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 1,840 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were also 143 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,849,047 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 38,767 deaths.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

