Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News
Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
Report: SEC Starting Quarterback May Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season. According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
Former Alabama prep star becomes Lamar Jackson
Rookie Cam Taylor-Britt practiced with the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in two months on Wednesday, and already he’s Lamar Jackson. “Man, I’m dropping dimes,” Taylor-Britt told reporters in the Cincinnati locker room on Thursday, and then laughed. · THURSDAY NIGHT: COLTS BEAT BRONCOS IN NO-TD...
New England Patriots make moves at quarterback
The New England Patriots put a quarterback on injured reserve this week, but it wasn’t Mac Jones. And he isn’t even officially out for Sunday’s game either. Injured reserve appeared the former Alabama All-American’s next stop after the X-ray room when he hopped off the field on Sept. 25, unable to put any weight on his left leg after New England’s final offensive snap in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama, Nick Saban, SEC
ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday ahead of No. 19 Kansas’ showdown with No. 17 TCU. Kansas fans were out in full force, and they took aim at Alabama, Nick Saban and the SEC with their signs. “We Want Bama” chants were heard...
Goodell: NFL to make ‘change or two’ to concussion protocol
LONDON (AP) — The NFL is prepared “to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a fan forum in London on Saturday as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injuries.
Guardians vs. Rays Game 2 MLB 2022 live stream (10/8) How to watch online, TV info, time
The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of an MLB 2022 American League wild-card playoff series Saturday, October 8, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Triston McKenzie gets the start on the mound in Game 2 for the Guardians,...
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Reveals What Happened on His ACL Injury
The Giants' longest tenured receiver vows to go out on his own terms.
Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely
The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State by the numbers: SEC record within MSU QB’s reach
Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) at No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network) 1 Player in the nation has at least 1,000 passing yards and 300 rushing yards this season – Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson. Jefferson has completed 80-of-121 passes for 1,096 yards with nine TDs and one interception and run for 312 yards and four TDs on 81 carries. He’s the sixth SEC player this century to reach those marks five games into a season, joining Arkansas’ Matt Jones in 2004, Florida’s Tim Tebow in 2007, Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel in 2012 and 2013, Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott in 2014 and Texas A&M’s Trevor Knight in 2016.
