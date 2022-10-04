ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle chairman claims PIF was offered stake in another Premier League club

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xOwW_0iLjJeHe00

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was offered a 30 per cent holding in another Premier League club for £700million before snapping up Newcastle for less than half that, it has been claimed.

Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan has revealed PIF turned to the Magpies after rejecting an earlier investment opportunity, with reports suggesting Manchester United, who had previously been linked with Saudi buyers, were in its sights.

Al-Rumayyan, who was installed as Magpies chairman after Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which PIF holds an 80 per cent stake, completed its takeover, told the Socrates podcast: “When we looked at it, we looked at it from a financial perspective.

“By the way, it wasn’t the first offer we got regarding a football team. We looked in Italy, France and the UK as well.

“For example, in the UK there was a team that approached us on the basis that we take 30 per cent of the ownership, and we don’t interfere at all in terms of managing the club, for £700million.

He added: “Then we bought Newcastle, who offered us 100 per cent of the ownership. But Amanda Staveley and her husband, who got us the opportunity, told us, ‘We like it so much, we would like to be with you’. That was perfect.

“Then came the Reuben family, who are one of the biggest property investors, saying that, ‘We would like to come with you’, and these are one of the biggest investors in Newcastle.

We bought the whole team for £350million, instead of only having 30 per cent in another team for £700million

“I said, ‘Perfect! Tell them to come’. So now they have skin in the game.

“We bought the whole team for £350million, instead of only having 30 per cent in another team for £700million.”

Newcastle’s owners, who celebrate a year at the helm on Friday, have poured around £210million in new signings in the two transfer windows since to hand head coach Eddie Howe the chance to restore the club’s on-field fortunes.

Of the pitch, Al-Rumayyan is confident there is potential to significantly increase the value of PIF’s investment.

He said: “You can see Chelsea was sold for 3.5billion US Dollars, so my potential now is to go from £350million to at least USD3.5billion.”

The PA news agency has contacted Manchester United for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cedwyn Scott bags brace as Notts County edge win at Woking to remain top

Cedwyn Scott scored a brace as Notts County made it seven wins in eight Vanarama National League games with a 3-2 win at Woking to remain top of the table. The visitors went ahead with eight minutes on the clock after Adam Chicksen was tripped in the box by Jermaine Anderson and Ruben Rodrigues converted from the penalty spot.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Socrates
Person
Eddie Howe
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
newschain

Frank Lampard urges Everton to maintain defensive stability

Everton’s recent revival has been built on a new-found defensive stability but manager Frank Lampard accepts if that cannot be maintained then their problems could resurface. Last season’s relegation battle saw the Toffees concede 66 goals and put them in the predicament which only saw Premier League safety secured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pif#Us Dollar#Public Investment Fund#Saudi
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
newschain

Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Newcastle run riot against Brentford

Bruno Guimaraes helped himself to a double as Newcastle celebrated a year under their new owners with a stylish 5-1 Premier League victory over Brentford. The Brazil midfielder headed the Magpies into a 22nd-minute lead and after Jacob Murphy had doubled their advantage, drilled home a long-range 56th-minute effort to delight the home fans among a crowd of 52,067 at St James’ Park a year and a day after Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chelsea turn on the style to brush aside Wolves

Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja sent Chelsea fourth in the Premier League as the Blues cruised past managerless Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount teed up Havertz and Pulisic before Albania striker Broja netted his maiden Blues goal to floor the struggling visitors. Boyhood Chelsea fan Broja...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Podcast
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Giorgos Giakoumakis settles dramatic finale in Celtic’s favour

Giorgos Giakoumakis netted the winner for Celtic in a dramatic finale to their cinch Premiership clash against St Johnstone in Perth. Defender Alex Mitchell scored a stoppage-time equaliser for St Johnstone to cancel out Andrew Considine’s 42nd-minute own goal and Celtic looked set to drop points for the second consecutive away match in the league.
WORLD
newschain

Callum Powell earns Southend a draw at Dagenham

Substitute Callum Powell’s 79th-minute equaliser earned Southend a 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League. The Daggers led in the 19th minute through Junior Morias, whose fifth goal in six games came when a right-footed shot beat on-loan Stoke goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu. The hosts could...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy