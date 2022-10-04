ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. According to criminal complaint, on Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black hand luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

K-9 Hounds Drug Dealer At Bus Station

Amarillo Police have arrested a man for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. On Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black piece of luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment. While searching...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Dopes Doing Dope…On A Bus

Under arrest, a man's hands with clenched fists are handcuffed behind him. Black background with copy space. An Amarillo police K-9 officer was working a bus interdiction at the Grey Hound station and found a large black Rawlings Bag in the passenger compartment that was positive for narcotics. While searching...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Carson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Vega, TX
County
Carson County, TX
KFDA

Spearman firefighters, deputy rescue person trapped inside house fire

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters in Spearman rescued a person who was trapped inside a house on fire overnight. Around 2:00 a.m., a Hansford County Sheriff’s deputy and the Spearman Volunteer Fire Department chief responded to the house fire. The deputy and Chief Close were able to rescue the...
SPEARMAN, TX
98.7 The Bomb

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Illegal Drugs#Firearms#Jeep
Mix 94.1

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Day 2 of trial to fund Amarillo Civic Center revamp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The trial challenging the city council’s plan to fund a revamp and addition to the Civic Center was in its second day today. Businessman Alex Fairly sued to stop the city’s taking on of about $260 million in debt for the project. He accused...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFDA

Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy