OREGON – Archbold junior Cahle Roth shot a -2 under par 70 to finish as medalist and advance to the state tournament next week in Columbus. Roth, whose scorecard included four birdies and just two bogeys, carded 35s on both the front and back nine and birdied his final hole of the day to take first place by two strokes.

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO