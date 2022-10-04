Read full article on original website
Sharon Shaffer (1948-2022)
Sharon L. Shaffer, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after a brief illness. Mrs. Shaffer was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School and graduated from Wayne Beauty College in...
Richard “Dick” Stoepfel (1943-2022)
Richard “Dick” William Stoepfel, 78, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on the evening of October 4, 2022, at Swanton Valley Healthcare Center in Swanton, Ohio, following a recent illness. One of thirteen children, Dick was born on October 7, 1943, to Victor and Zelma Goedde Stoepfel of Deshler,...
Sharon Weber (1946-2022)
Sharon Rose Weber, age 75, life long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Sharon was born November 22, 1946 in Swanton to Harry V. and Grace A. (Grime) Wiles. Sharon graduated from Fulton...
Kathleen “Kathy” Lesnet (1948-2022)
Kathleen “Kathy” Annelle (Gerullis) Lesnet, age 74 of Edon Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Westfield Indiana. Kathleen was born on June 28, 1948 to Charles Wilhelm and Wilma Louise (Drake) Gerullis in Detroit, Michigan. Kathy spent her life serving her family as a stay-at-home...
Martin “Marty” Spangler (1954-2022)
Martin T. “Marty” Spangler, 68 years of Bryan, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance after a short battle with cancer. Marty was born January 29, 1954, in Bryan, the son of the late Carl Edward and Thelma Irene (Missler) Spangler....
William Grant (1947-2022)
William Milo Grant, 75 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bill was born May 27, 1947, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late William Daniel and Junetta Berniece (Hartman) Grant. He was a graduate of Bryan High School, and then continued his education receiving his Associated Degree. Bill served our country in the United States Army.
Ramiro Garza, Jr. (1948-2022)
Ramiro Garza, Jr. age 74, of Delta, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born on January 24, 1948 in Elsa, Texas to Ramiro Garza, Sr. and Julia (Saenz) Garza. Ramiro attended Delta High School and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy. He later retired from General Motors – Defiance after 46 years of service as a crane operator.
October BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Mary Stoller
OCTOBER WINNER … Pictured is Bryan Development Foundation Board Member Ben Adams, presenting the plaque to the October recipient Mary Stoller. To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”. October’s recipient is Mary Stoller for the...
Bryan Area Foundation Begins Seeking Next Community Asset In Williams County
FIRST MEETING … Project Next, an initiative of the Bryan Area Foundation, held its first meeting and allowed participants to meet each other, elect officers, and discuss possible by-laws. This group of like-minded donors, similar to Project 2020, which raised funds to build the Fountain City Amphitheater and Interactive...
DIVISION II & III BOYS GOLF DISTRICTS: Archbold’s Cahle Roth Qualifies For State Tournament After Round Of 70
OREGON – Archbold junior Cahle Roth shot a -2 under par 70 to finish as medalist and advance to the state tournament next week in Columbus. Roth, whose scorecard included four birdies and just two bogeys, carded 35s on both the front and back nine and birdied his final hole of the day to take first place by two strokes.
Tinora Football Coach Resigns Following Investigation
Veteran Tinora football coach Kenny Krouse provided his resignation to the board of education on October 5. The resignation took place following an investigation by the school into allegations of hazing within the team. Krouse had been on paid administrative leave. No details of the investigation were released from the...
AARP Driver Safety Course At Fulton County Senior Center
(WAUSEON, OH)- Sign up now to attend the AARP Driver Safety Course at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon, Ohio on Tuesday, October 18, 7:30 am to noon. This class is open to Fulton County seniors age 60 and over. As a participant, you will need your current driver’s license and a current AARP membership card, if you have one.
Montpelier @ Pettisville Volleyball
PETTISVILLE – The Blackbirds remained perched on top of the BBC at 4-0 after cruising past the Locos 25-11, 25-9, 25-22. Alli King was a perfect 18/18 setting with 22 assists and added eight digs for Pettisville. Kelsie Bumb topped. Montpelier with 14 assists and 16 digs. Pettisville d....
Stryker @ Hilltop Volleyball
WEST UNITY – Hilltop stayed undefeated in the BBC by beating previously unbeaten in the BBC Stryker in three sets. Gabby Rodriguez was 27/29 hitting with 16 kills for Hilltop while Elena VanArsdalen and Joseclyn Layman had 18 and 19 assists, respectively. Emma Fulk went 29/29 hitting with five...
North Central (Pioneer) School Bus Involved In Accident With Semi Truck
MADISON TOWNSHIP, OHIO – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that occurred on October 6th, 2022 at approximately 11:15 a.m. The crash occurred on County Road 16 at the US Route 20 intersection in Madison Township, Williams County. Aaron D....
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Williams County Sheriff Receives Commendation & Village Employee Receives Safety Award
COMMENDATION … Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert received a commendation for helping the Edgerton Police Department when it was lacking in numbers. (PHOTOS BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council meeting of October 4 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day.
Delta @ Swanton Volleyball
SWANTON – The Bulldogs bounced back from dropping the third set with a decisive win in the fourth to close out the match. Maddie Smith delivered 21 kills for Swanton, Sofie Taylor rung up 45 assists, and Katyln Floyd added 13 kills and 15 digs. Swanton d. Delta 25-12,...
BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves October 2-8 As Public Power Week
APPROVING RESOLUTION … Bryan Board of Public Affairs members, left to right, Tom Sprow, Karen Ford, Dick Long, Annette Schreiner, and Jim Salsbury approve of resolution 40, making October 2-8 Public Power Week. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan Board of Public Affairs meeting of October 4 began...
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Oct. 6, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally...
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 8 Preview
Delta (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) @ Wauseon (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Two teams in the thick of the race to make the playoffs in their respective divisions meet at Harmon Field on Friday night. Delta currently sets at No. 10 in Division V Region 18 while Wauseon holds the No. 10...
