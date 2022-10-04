ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Sharon Shaffer (1948-2022)

Sharon L. Shaffer, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after a brief illness. Mrs. Shaffer was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School and graduated from Wayne Beauty College in...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Richard “Dick” Stoepfel (1943-2022)

Richard “Dick” William Stoepfel, 78, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on the evening of October 4, 2022, at Swanton Valley Healthcare Center in Swanton, Ohio, following a recent illness. One of thirteen children, Dick was born on October 7, 1943, to Victor and Zelma Goedde Stoepfel of Deshler,...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sharon Weber (1946-2022)

Sharon Rose Weber, age 75, life long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Sharon was born November 22, 1946 in Swanton to Harry V. and Grace A. (Grime) Wiles. Sharon graduated from Fulton...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Kathleen “Kathy” Lesnet (1948-2022)

Kathleen “Kathy” Annelle (Gerullis) Lesnet, age 74 of Edon Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Westfield Indiana. Kathleen was born on June 28, 1948 to Charles Wilhelm and Wilma Louise (Drake) Gerullis in Detroit, Michigan. Kathy spent her life serving her family as a stay-at-home...
EDON, OH
Bryan, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Martin “Marty” Spangler (1954-2022)

Martin T. “Marty” Spangler, 68 years of Bryan, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance after a short battle with cancer. Marty was born January 29, 1954, in Bryan, the son of the late Carl Edward and Thelma Irene (Missler) Spangler....
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

William Grant (1947-2022)

William Milo Grant, 75 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bill was born May 27, 1947, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late William Daniel and Junetta Berniece (Hartman) Grant. He was a graduate of Bryan High School, and then continued his education receiving his Associated Degree. Bill served our country in the United States Army.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Ramiro Garza, Jr. (1948-2022)

Ramiro Garza, Jr. age 74, of Delta, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born on January 24, 1948 in Elsa, Texas to Ramiro Garza, Sr. and Julia (Saenz) Garza. Ramiro attended Delta High School and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy. He later retired from General Motors – Defiance after 46 years of service as a crane operator.
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

October BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Mary Stoller

OCTOBER WINNER … Pictured is Bryan Development Foundation Board Member Ben Adams, presenting the plaque to the October recipient Mary Stoller. To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”. October’s recipient is Mary Stoller for the...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Tinora Football Coach Resigns Following Investigation

Veteran Tinora football coach Kenny Krouse provided his resignation to the board of education on October 5. The resignation took place following an investigation by the school into allegations of hazing within the team. Krouse had been on paid administrative leave. No details of the investigation were released from the...
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

AARP Driver Safety Course At Fulton County Senior Center

(WAUSEON, OH)- Sign up now to attend the AARP Driver Safety Course at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon, Ohio on Tuesday, October 18, 7:30 am to noon. This class is open to Fulton County seniors age 60 and over. As a participant, you will need your current driver’s license and a current AARP membership card, if you have one.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier @ Pettisville Volleyball

PETTISVILLE – The Blackbirds remained perched on top of the BBC at 4-0 after cruising past the Locos 25-11, 25-9, 25-22. Alli King was a perfect 18/18 setting with 22 assists and added eight digs for Pettisville. Kelsie Bumb topped. Montpelier with 14 assists and 16 digs. Pettisville d....
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Stryker @ Hilltop Volleyball

WEST UNITY – Hilltop stayed undefeated in the BBC by beating previously unbeaten in the BBC Stryker in three sets. Gabby Rodriguez was 27/29 hitting with 16 kills for Hilltop while Elena VanArsdalen and Joseclyn Layman had 18 and 19 assists, respectively. Emma Fulk went 29/29 hitting with five...
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

North Central (Pioneer) School Bus Involved In Accident With Semi Truck

MADISON TOWNSHIP, OHIO – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that occurred on October 6th, 2022 at approximately 11:15 a.m. The crash occurred on County Road 16 at the US Route 20 intersection in Madison Township, Williams County. Aaron D....
PIONEER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Delta @ Swanton Volleyball

SWANTON – The Bulldogs bounced back from dropping the third set with a decisive win in the fourth to close out the match. Maddie Smith delivered 21 kills for Swanton, Sofie Taylor rung up 45 assists, and Katyln Floyd added 13 kills and 15 digs. Swanton d. Delta 25-12,...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves October 2-8 As Public Power Week

APPROVING RESOLUTION … Bryan Board of Public Affairs members, left to right, Tom Sprow, Karen Ford, Dick Long, Annette Schreiner, and Jim Salsbury approve of resolution 40, making October 2-8 Public Power Week. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan Board of Public Affairs meeting of October 4 began...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Oct. 6, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally...
OHIO STATE
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Look Ahead: Week 8 Preview

Delta (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) @ Wauseon (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Two teams in the thick of the race to make the playoffs in their respective divisions meet at Harmon Field on Friday night. Delta currently sets at No. 10 in Division V Region 18 while Wauseon holds the No. 10...
DELTA, OH

