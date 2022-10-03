Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cotner and O Street, passenger in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said the driver of a motorcycle is dead and his passenger is in the hospital, following a crash Wednesday. LPD said shortly before 5:45 p.m., a black SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling westbound on O Street when they attempted to merge into the same lane and collided near Cotner Boulevard. The collision caused the motorcycle to fall and slide into a car.
1011now.com
Motorcycle driver in critical condition, passenger injured in crash near Cotner and O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police continue to investigate a serious crash from Wednesday afternoon. LPD said shortly before 5:45 p.m., a black SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling westbound on O Street when one or both of the vehicles tried to merge and crashed near Cotner Boulevard. LPD...
1011now.com
Three people taken to hospital following north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns, after their north Lincoln apartment caught fire. The fire was reported Monday at 10:17 a.m. at a small apartment complex near 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. LFR said...
1011now.com
Ashland Fire Dept. raises concerns over aerial ladder truck
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - When the call for help blares out at a fire station we want crews to respond with the safest equipment possible. But one fire chief not far from Omaha is raising concern about the age and condition of an aerial ladder. Hoping to avoid an emergency during one Ashland’s fire chief needs a funding response for the department’s 23-year-old aerial ladder truck.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested in connection to single-vehicle car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Oct. 4 in connection to a fatal September car crash that killed one person. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 22-year-old Dylan Will on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. The single-vehicle car crash that Will was arrested for occurred on Sept. 5 of this year at N Cotner Blvd. and Holdrege St.
1011now.com
LPD responds to reports of stabbing downtown
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement on the scene near 11th and N Streets said that someone was stabbed near a downtown Lincoln bus stop. That person’s injuries, police said, are non-life threatening. All LPD said as of Wednesday afternoon is that a ‘younger female’ was stabbed in the arm outside the old Gold’s building.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire crews respond to car fire in Fairbury late Monday night
FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in Fairbury responded to a car fire late Monday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. for a vehicle in flames just a few blocks from downtown Fairbury. Crews arrived at the scene near 3rd and H streets to find a silver SUV parked...
klkntv.com
Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police say intoxicated woman hit pedestrian with vehicle, left scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 24-year-old woman who they believe was drunk when she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle in the Haymarket on Saturday night before leaving the scene. According to court documents, Erica Pilcher was taken into custody for DUI causing serious bodily injury. She...
1011now.com
End of an Era: LFR closes Station 8 to make way for its replacement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The transformation process for a piece of city-owned land on the northeast corner of 17th and Van Dorn has officially begun. Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 8, originally opening in 1958, closed on Monday, October 3rd. LFR says it marks the beginning of a new era for the station, as it will be torn down to make way for a brand new building at the same location.
KETV.com
Person pulled from water in 'extremely critical condition' following lawn mower incident at Miller Park
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the water in 'extremely critical condition' Monday afternoon at Omaha's Miller Park, officials said. Omaha police said a male driving a lawn mower landed in the water. As rescue crews pulled him from the water, he needed CPR. Miller Park is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
1011now.com
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Lincoln Car Crash
(Lincoln, NE) -- An 18-year-old is arrested in connection with a deadly car crash in Lincoln. Police say Alexis Kelly was arrested today and charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI. Kelly's accused of driving high and causing a crash that killed 28-year-old Pierce White on August 29th.
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Crash Report Reveals Names of 6 Victims
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 4, 2022) An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. Our...
Fatal crash in Lincoln spotlights crash detection technology
3 News Now spoke with a 911 dispatcher in Sarpy County who tells us he's receiving more calls from devices with this feature, and it's not just your phone that could have it.
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD arrests 18-year-old for motor vehicle homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a fatal crash in August. LPD said 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, of Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The arrest was made for a fatal car accident that killed a man on Aug. 29 at N 35th St. and Cornhusker Highway.
WOWT
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
klkntv.com
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
