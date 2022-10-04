ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans release TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Chris Conley

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDH03_0iLjIKib00

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans are parting ways with tight end Pharaoh Brown after a slow start to the 2022 season.

Brown, who missed Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with hip and shoulder injuries, is being released after just four games for the only winless team in the NFL. He has seven catches for 72 yards this season after signing a one-year, $3 million guaranteed contract.

Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported the news.

The Texans initially signed Brown in September 2020, almost immediately activating him from the practice squad and bringing him back on one-year deals since then.

With Brown gone, the Texans are likely to rely on O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins, both late signings after training camp. They are also hoping to get back second-year tight end Brevin Jordan, who's missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

In other roster moves, the Texans released veteran wide receiver Chris Conley from their practice squad.

Brandon Scott is the editor for SportsRadio610.com. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott . Reach him directly via email: brandon.scott@audacy.com.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
Facebook
