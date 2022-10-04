ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Pats Rookie QB Bailey Zappe Set For First NFL Start

FOXBORO, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It's Bailey Zappe time. The Patriots are down to the third quarterback on the depth chart with Mac Jones injured and backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve. The rookie is making his first NFL start after Mac was ruled out before the game. Zappe...
NFL
iheart.com

Browns Drop To Chargers 30-28

CLEVELAND, OH--- The Cleveland Browns hosted the LA Chargers Sunday afternoon, losing 30-28 in the final minutes of the game after a crucial interception from Browns QB Jacoby Brissett in the end zone targeting Amari Cooper. Brissett had a very good game throughout until the last couple minutes, going 21/34...
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Kenny Chesney "Legitimately" Shocked Kelsea Ballerini last night

Kenny Chesney seriously surprised Kelsea Ballerini last night and everyone who was lucky enough to be there for her show at the Greek Theater in L.A. Great song and it's always fun to see them sing it together. Country Now "reports In a video shared to Ballerini’s Instagram stories, Chesney could be seen on stage with a mic saying, “Hey Los Angeles, I’m Kenny. Good to see you guys!” Ballerini can be seen on the other side of the stage crouched down on the ground with her jaw dropped open. At one point, it appears she mouths out, “what the f**k.” "
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Texans Win! Texans Win!! Texans Win!!!

The Houston Texans win the first game of the season...This time at the IAA Bank Field. It took a Rookie Running Back to do it. Dameon Pierce rushing 26 times for 99 yards. The first win in Houston for new head coach Lovie Smith. The Texans are finally back in...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show

Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

VIDEO: Bucs Tom Brady Slams NFL, Parity Due To "A Lot Of Bad Football" LMAO

Bucs QB Tom Brady blamed the parity in the NFL this season on "a lot of bad football" being played around the League, pretty aggressive comments from the Goat haha... watch the full clip here! Y'all see the TNF score after?. Former Colts Safety Darius Bulter took to Twitter to...
NFL

