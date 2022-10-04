ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
natureworldnews.com

What Are the Most Common Symptoms of Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills. It is the most common form of dementia and affects millions of people both in the United States and around the world. The cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Risk factors include age, family history, and head injury. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in quality of life for individuals with the disease. That's why it is crucial to be aware of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's in order to get a diagnosis and begin treatment as soon as possible. If you want to learn more, read on to find out about some of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's.
psychologytoday.com

The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Reveals 'Best Patient' Son Beau Was Admitted To ER

Tori Spelling's son appeared to have had a scare. The reality star revealed on Monday, October 3, that she took her and Dean McDermott's youngest, 5-year-old son Beau, to the ER. Though she didn't clarify on why her child was admitted to the hospital, Spelling applauded her youngster on his bravery."Just when you think retrograde is over… in ER with Beau," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of his hospital wristband. "He said he's being the best patient the Dr's have ever had." TORI SPELLING BRINGS KIDS TO THE 'MINIONS' PREMIERE — BUT HUSBAND DEAN MCDERMOTT...
sciencealert.com

The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained

Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
Medical News Today

What to know about hallucinations and dementia

People with advanced dementia are more likely to experience hallucinations. Auditory and visual hallucinations are the most common, but it is also possible for them to involve smell, touch, and taste. Dementia is a general term for cognitive decline that mostly occurs in older adults. It may cause symptoms, such...
Gillian May

Signs of Anxiety and Depression

Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
psychologytoday.com

Preventing Autistic Burnout and ADHD Burnout

Autistic and ADHD burnout can present as a child reaching meltdown more easily, as well as increased reactivity. In order to treat symptoms of autistic and ADHD burnout, the child's environment needs to be accommodated to be more in sync with their needs. To support future generations, it is important...
studyfinds.org

People with early onset dementia 7 times more likely to die from suicide

LONDON — People diagnosed with early onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to take their own life, a new study warns. The study of more than 590,000 patients in the United Kingdom found an increased risk of suicide connected to dementia among patients developing the condition before the age of 65. Researchers also found a rise in suicide risk among patients receiving a dementia diagnosis within the previous three months.
psychreg.org

5 Surprising Things About Children with ADHD

Everyone has something to say about ADHD. Most of us know someone with ADHD or someone who parents or looks after a child with the condition. Despite a consensus of psychiatric, scientific and academic opinion, there is still some controversy around the diagnosis and treatment of this neurodevelopmental condition. This contributes to a lack of knowledge and understanding about an endlessly fascinating condition and the precious children who live with it. We owe it to these children to raise awareness of the strengths and challenges, the joys and difficulties that come with ADHD.
psychreg.org

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder and How to Cope with It

Bipolar disorder is a psychological disorder that includes radical mood changes which usually go in periods or stages. These periods are often called the ‘minus’ and the ‘plus’ stages, in other words, they are the depressive stage and the stage of mania. The depressive stage would...
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Symptoms and Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder

sad woman (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)George Hodan. Like all personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exists on a continuum, from mild to severe. It affects women more than men and about two percent of the U.S. population. BPD is usually diagnosed in young adulthood when there has been a pattern of impulsivity and instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions. They may use alcohol, food, drugs, or other addiction to try to self-medicate their pain, but it only exacerbates it. To diagnose BPD, at least five of the following symptoms must be enduring and present in a variety of areas:
ADDitude

Mental Health Report: Trauma Haunts 82% of Adults with ADHD

The mental health of adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) garners a passing grade — but barely. In an exclusive ADDitude survey, 1,542 adults assigned their mental health status a rating of 2.27 out of 4 — a C-minus average. One contributing factor: Nearly three-quarters of respondents with ADHD also reported diagnoses of anxiety, depression, or both. This sky-high level of comorbidity is four to eight times greater than the national average.
Psych Centra

Using Brain Dumping to Manage Your Mental Health

A brain dump can help you get your thoughts down on paper and increase your self-awareness, which can decrease stress. You’ve probably heard productivity experts and online entrepreneurs talk about “brain dumps” as a way to boost focus and get more organized. But what, exactly, is brain dumping?
