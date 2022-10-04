DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.

DECATUR, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO