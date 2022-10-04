Read full article on original website
S. R. Elliott
3d ago
The City of Huntsville, hitched its Loyalty Wagon to the wrong post. In doing so exposed a Policy/Procedure that allows for a Rookie Cop, to be last on seen, be there 11 seconds & 1st to shoot a non-aggressive Perp; was working within the City's P&P.
WAAY-TV
Decatur man who killed cousin in 2019 loses appeal
A Decatur man convicted of shooting his cousin 13 times, including as the cousin lay wounded on the ground, has lost his case for appeal. Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 31, was found guilty in a Morgan County Circuit Court on Oct. 21, 2021, of the intentional murder of Jermaine Cardell Jones. Evidence showed Fuqua shot Jones in front of witnesses at Decatur Place Apartments on Nov. 21, 2019.
WAFF
Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
Lawyers for Casey White withdraw bid to move him to Cullman County jail
Lawyers for Casey Cole White are no longer requesting that the accused killer be moved to Cullman County Jail. In a motion filed this morning, White’s attorneys stated that housing White in the county jail “is no longer a viable option.”. Last month, his lawyers asked the court...
Woman allegedly tries to hit man with her car after argument, police say
One person was injured in an overnight shooting in North Huntsville, according to police.
WAAY-TV
Police looking for suspect in overnight North Huntsville shooting
Police are searching for the man they say shot a woman in the leg early Friday morning. According to Huntsville Police, a man and woman were arguing at the Wavaho gas station near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The woman got in a...
Athens man charged with reckless murder in Huntsville crash that killed 2, injured 5
An Athens man is facing reckless murder charges in Huntsville in connection with a fatal 2021 traffic crash. Huntsville police today announced that Jacob Stephens, 27, has been charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first degree assault, and one count of reckless endangerment. He is being...
WAAY-TV
Mother of woman killed in Huntsville crash speaks out after suspect's arrest
Sheila Parton is a grieving mother that's finally breaking her silence. It comes after the arrest of the man who allegedly killed her daughter and another woman while driving under the influence. Jacob Scott Stephens, 27, of Athens is charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first-degree...
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
Officer placed on leave after Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested on second-degree assault charge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.
rocketcitynow.com
Inmates and family members indicted for alleged role in nationwide phone scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted eight individuals last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam that targeted retailers throughout the country. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used those fraudulently obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise and make other expenditures.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy shows News 19 a day in her life on patrol
Have you ever wondered what a day in the life looks like for a Sheriff's Deputy?
Woman captured in connection to Eva incident
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one woman is in custody following a series of events in Eva Thursday morning.
3 New Yorkers charged in Alabama home burglary
Three suspects from New York were arrested after authorities say a homeowner confronted them as they were trying to rob his house.
Marshall County man charged with home repair fraud, financial exploitation of elderly
A Marshall County man is facing multiple charges after court documents say he scammed residents out of home repairs.
Hartselle Enquirer
Judge to decide on setting bond in Hartselle murder case
Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Friday told lawyers and defendants that it would be “a few days” before she makes a ruling on a motion to set bond for a capital murder defendant in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Hartselle in 2020. Carl Cole, defense...
Decatur PD warn of scammers pretending to be police
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is warning residents of a scam involving people pretending to be a police officer.
WAAY-TV
Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges
Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
Huntsville police: Person in car shot after woman tried to run over man
Huntsville police say an early morning argument resulted in a shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shooting-in-progress call at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers believe a man and woman got into an argument. Then the woman tried to...
