Old Klay Thompson quote about Jordan Poole goes viral after practice incident
People are reading deeper into an old quote by Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors’ practice altercation this week. The Warriors recently returned from a pair of preseason games in Tokyo, Japan. During their time there, Thompson and his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry teamed up to win a friendly exhibition three-point contest.
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Dwight Howard Remembers When Kurt Rambis Dropped Harsh Reality Check On His Head: "It Really Hit Me Like Damn… I Just Gotta Shut My Mouth And Do What I’m Asked To Do."
NBA big man Dwight Howard was once one of the best players in basketball. During his days in Orlando, he dominated the court with an intense interior presence and an unforgiving defensive edge. Sadly, by the time his run with the Magic ended, D12 was already in the early stages...
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert plus Towns plus Edwards could equal start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
OKC Thunder Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Jahmi'us Ramsey. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet after Nets’ back-to-back preseason losses
Kyrie Irving sat out Thursday’s preseason game, and the Brooklyn Nets were demolished for the second straight time. Irving missed the game for a good reason — his fiancée Marlene Wilkerson gave birth to their son Wednesday — as he joined Joe Harris (sore foot) and the still-recovering Seth Curry (left ankle) and TJ Warren (left foot) on the sidelines.
Former NBA Executive Makes Bold Sixers Prediction
An NBA writer and former Grizzlies executive has high hopes for the Sixers in 2022-2023.
Mike Breen Thanks Walt Frazier, Knicks For 'Unbelievable Kindness'
Breen, the New York Knicks' renowned play-by-play man lost his possessions in a massive fire but his listeners and partner have come through.
Obi Toppin puts on a show in Knicks’ 2nd straight preseason blowout win
The New York Knicks Big 3 set the tone in the first half then their bench mob took over to finish the job. Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin teamed up in a scintillating second half as the Knicks ran away to a 131-114 win over Indiana Pacers Friday night in front of a raucous 16,510 fans at the Garden.
CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons
New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than enough firepower on the United Center floor, scoring 70 first-half points in a 129-125 victory over the Bulls. The squad will again be missing at least one starter – and perhaps more – Friday when it hosts Detroit in the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game
Jimmy Butler will play in Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old during the 2022-23 NBA season. Most players at this age are usually no longer considered among the best players in the league. However, LBJ has somehow managed to take extremely good care of his health, this has led to the King prolonging his time in the NBA.
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 NBA preview: Donovan Mitchell's addition creates new expectations
It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
All eyes on Embiid & Harden as Sixers take on Cavs in game 2 of preseason
The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center in their second game of the preseason, Wednesday night at 7PM. The Sixers return home after eight days on the road, spending training camp in Charleston, SC, and playing Monday’s game in Brooklyn. The Sixers won their game Monday against the Nets 127-108 in a game without Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Daniel House.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
Freddie Gibbs Daps Kevin Durant At Nets Game, Attempts Crossover Dribble
Freddie Gibbs is putting his side hustle skills on display -- while chilling courtside for a Brooklyn Nets preseason game, he made it clear he's ready to check in to the game at a moment's notice!. The "Too Much" rapper showed off his quick reflexes when a loose ball bounced...
