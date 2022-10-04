ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman: ‘I feel bad for Matt Ryan’ over fallout of Super Bowl comeback

Julian Edelman is celebrating second place, at least in this instance. The retired New England Patriots receiver reflected on the fallout of the famous “28-3″ comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on the latest episode of his “Games with Names Podcast.” Edelman said that his heart goes out to the players on the other side of the Patriots’ famous comeback.
Patriots vs. Lions: 5 best prop bets, long shot, final prediction

Bailey Zappe is likely to make his debut as a starter when the Patriots host the Lions on Sunday afternoon. The fourth-rounder filled in admirably at Lambeau Field last week, but as Mac Jones nurses an ankle injury, how will the rookie quarterback affect the gambling community? Let’s take a stroll over to the DraftKings sportsbook and find out.
Patriots WRs celebrated Super Bowl drunk at sushi, helping ‘little old lady’ in snowstorm

There are quite a lot of different ways to celebrate a Super Bowl victory. It’s safe to say nobody has commemorated a win quite the way Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola did though. On Edelman’s latest “Names With Games” podcast Amendola recalled a drunken evening after their Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seahawks that featured seafood, a college party, and a couple of good samaritans.
Rays vs. Guardians Game 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch MLB playoffs

The second day of the MLB postseason will begin with Game 2 between the Rays and Guardians on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:07 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. Cleveland will look to advance to the ALDS after winning Game 1, 2-1. In Game 2, righty Triston McKenzie will take the hill for the home team opposite tantalizing Rays righty Tyler Glasnow. Tampa Bay will try to force a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.
Red Sox claim pitcher Easton McGee off waivers from Rays

BOSTON — The Red Sox have claimed 24-year-old righty Easton McGee off waivers from the Rays. McGee made his major league debut Oct. 2 at Houston. He went 3 innings, allowing one unearned run, four hits and no walks while striking out one. Tampa designated him for assignment the next day.
