Julian Edelman: ‘I feel bad for Matt Ryan’ over fallout of Super Bowl comeback
Julian Edelman is celebrating second place, at least in this instance. The retired New England Patriots receiver reflected on the fallout of the famous “28-3″ comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on the latest episode of his “Games with Names Podcast.” Edelman said that his heart goes out to the players on the other side of the Patriots’ famous comeback.
Packers play 1st international game, facing Giants in London
NEW YORK GIANTS (3-1) vs. GREEN BAY (3-1) at London, England. OPENING LINE: Packers by 8½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Giants 31-13 on Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Chicago Bears 20-12 at home; Packers beat New England Patriots...
Roger Goodell Shares Hopes for Four-Team European NFL Division
The NFL commisioner explained the league's potential motivation behind playing games overseas.
Bill Belichick won’t call Matt Patricia Patriots play-caller, encourages reporters to take notes
FOXBOROUGH — Though Matt Patricia has seemingly been radioing plays to Patriots quarterbacks from the sideline and holding the offensive play sheet all season, Bill Belichick “wouldn’t characterize” him as the team’s offensive play-caller. Asked about Patricia’s growth as a play-caller in his Friday morning...
Patriots vs. Lions: 5 best prop bets, long shot, final prediction
Bailey Zappe is likely to make his debut as a starter when the Patriots host the Lions on Sunday afternoon. The fourth-rounder filled in admirably at Lambeau Field last week, but as Mac Jones nurses an ankle injury, how will the rookie quarterback affect the gambling community? Let’s take a stroll over to the DraftKings sportsbook and find out.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady rips ‘a lot of bad football’ in the NFL right now
Four games into the 2022 season, Tom Brady’s Buccaneers sit 2-2. Across the league, 15 teams are currently sitting at .500. In Brady’s Thursday afternoon press conference, he was asked whether that’s a testament to the parity in the league right now. The 23-year veteran instead took a detour to sound off on the state of the game right now.
Jalen Mills absent at Patriots practice, Mac Jones throws during stretching (video)
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots secondary could see a healthy dose of Jack Jones again this weekend. Jalen Mills, who missed last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, wasn’t spotted on the practice field Friday afternoon. Players who miss the final session of the week rarely dress on Sunday, so Mills’ status is now in doubt.
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown returning to practice Friday, could play vs. Patriots
ALLEN PARK -- It looks like Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to try to play in New England after all. The Lions’ budding star has been sidelined by an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago when Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson landed on him. He did not play in the loss last weekend against Seattle, then continued to sit out practice this week.
Michigan Coach Collapses on Sideline During Game, Team Gathers Around Cart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was put on a… The post Michigan Coach Collapses on Sideline During Game, Team Gathers Around Cart appeared first on Outsider.
Bill Belichick: Mac Jones closer, Bailey Zappe progressing, Patriots starter undecided
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick didn’t name a starting quarterback for the Patriots’ game against the Detroit Lions, but said Mac Jones has improved. “He’s a lot closer than he was last Friday,” Belichick said. “We’ll see how it goes.”. Jones suffered a high...
Patriots OK with Jack Jones’ rare rookie confidence, but CB knows he must stop one thing
Jack Jones made some waves in Week 4, bursting onto the stage with a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers and following it up with some confident words. “Personally, I feel like it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me,” Jones said after the game against the Green Bay Packers. “If you can throw ball past me to get to the receiver, I’m no good.”
Draymond Green won’t be suspended for striking Jordan Poole at Warriors practice
Draymond Green isn’t expected to miss any games due to suspension on the heels of his altercation with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice on Wednesday according to GM Bob Myers. Myers told reporters on Thursday that Green apologized to both coaches and teammates in attendance, including the player he...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on coffee: ‘The experience is terrible’
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach gave his thoughts on the taste of coffee early Saturday morning as his Bulldogs prepared to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Patriots WRs celebrated Super Bowl drunk at sushi, helping ‘little old lady’ in snowstorm
There are quite a lot of different ways to celebrate a Super Bowl victory. It’s safe to say nobody has commemorated a win quite the way Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola did though. On Edelman’s latest “Names With Games” podcast Amendola recalled a drunken evening after their Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seahawks that featured seafood, a college party, and a couple of good samaritans.
Former Patriots player Jermaine ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins to scare guests at DementedFX
Guests going through a Massachusetts haunted house this month might be getting scared by a former New England Patriots player. Jermaine ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins is set to scare guests at DementedFX in Holyoke Oct. 15 from 7-9 p.m. going from tight end to zombie. Wiggins has retired from football...
Rays vs. Guardians Game 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch MLB playoffs
The second day of the MLB postseason will begin with Game 2 between the Rays and Guardians on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:07 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. Cleveland will look to advance to the ALDS after winning Game 1, 2-1. In Game 2, righty Triston McKenzie will take the hill for the home team opposite tantalizing Rays righty Tyler Glasnow. Tampa Bay will try to force a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.
Red Sox claim pitcher Easton McGee off waivers from Rays
BOSTON — The Red Sox have claimed 24-year-old righty Easton McGee off waivers from the Rays. McGee made his major league debut Oct. 2 at Houston. He went 3 innings, allowing one unearned run, four hits and no walks while striking out one. Tampa designated him for assignment the next day.
