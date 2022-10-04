Read full article on original website
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
The Future of San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life San DiegoSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income familiesBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
eastcountymagazine.org
Butterfield Ranch
October 5, 2022 (Butterfield Ranch, Calif.) -- After convening a community meeting with constituents in the San Diego County community of Butterfield Ranch, Congressman Darrell Issa and his senior California-based staff also provided a significant supply of more than 7,000 bottles of water for the residents, who have endured a “boil water” order since May of this year. The desert community is located east of Julian and west of Borrego Springs in San Diego’s East County.
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALESSIO SENDS DECEPTIVE MAILER IN LA MESA MAYORAL RACE
October 7, 2022 (La Mesa) – A mudslinging flyer in the La Mesa mayoral race sent by Kristine Alessio’s campaign contains numerous false and misleading statements regarding Mayor Mark Arapostathis. In a phone call today regarding the mailer’s claims, Arapostathis told ECM, “None of these things are true.”...
kusi.com
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
eccalifornian.com
Bill Wells, El Cajon mayoral candidate
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is running for reelection against newcomer Democratic candidate Arnie Levine. Wells, a Republican, began his political career on City Council in 2008, and became mayor in 2013. He is now running for his third term in office as mayor. Wells said he has much work to still do over the next few years.
Arson investigation follows firebombing of La Mesa dispensary
An arson investigation is underway in La Mesa, where several people were caught on surveillance video throwing fiery objects at a marijuana dispensary.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
San Diego mayor responds to criticism of his handling of homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria responded to more questions about the homeless crisis Thursday during his monthly media briefing. "The frustration that people are expressing is understandable. I'm frustrated as well. But the difference is you can’t allow that frustration to lead to inaction," said Mayor Gloria. "You have to funnel that frustration toward progress."
kusi.com
City implements new tenting ordinance to address homelessness
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to address the increase in homelessness on the streets of San Diego, the City has recently passed a policy which would require the unhoused to remove their tents and encampments during the day. Michael McConnel, homeless advocate, says he hasn’t seen any...
eastcountymagazine.org
Passages: Thomas Moreno
October 5, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On August 1, 2022, Thomas “Bogi” Moreno's body was found in the pond at Willow Road and Moreno Road, Lakeside. He was 50 years old. This investigative reporter has followed up with conversations with his sister, Rosa Moreno of Los Angeles, with a San Diego County Sheriff’s homicide investigator, to learn more about the victim’s life and the circumstances surrounding his death.
thevistapress.com
Haunted Market Returns October 27th
Date: Thursday, Oct. 27 Time: 5-9 p.m. Location: Sunset Market, Pier View Way west of North Coast Highway in Downtown Oceanside. Oceanside, CA — October 2022: MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market transforms into the Haunted Market for one special night each year. From 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 27, there’ll be trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at this free, family-friendly Halloween event, plus special scary entertainment and contests at the main stage:
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego
For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
kusi.com
“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
eastcountymagazine.org
DESPITE SOARING JAIL DEATHS, GOVERNOR VETOES WEBER’S SAVING LIVES IN CUSTODY ACT
October 6, 2022 (San Diego) – Ignoring recommendations of the State Auditor, Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed Assembly Bill 2343, the Saving Lives in Custody Act. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Akilah Weber, M.D. of San Diego in respond to the disturbingly high rate of deaths occurring in San Diego County’s jails.
Family searching for missing U.S. Marine last seen in Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area. The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets. Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton...
NBC San Diego
Motorcylcist Killed Slamming into Bus in Chula Vista
A 21-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided with Metropolitan Transit System bus, police said Wednesday. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Third and Orange avenues, according to a Chula Vista Police Department news release. Motorists who witnessed the collision told police they saw...
sandiegodowntownnews.com
Still homeless despite housing voucher
Katrina Lewis-Gutierrez starts work at ten in the morning by opening a box of paper cups while standing behind the counter of the Häagen-Dazs store in Fashion Valley. She enjoys the early hours. She gets more done working by herself and spends her time restocking for the afternoon and evening rush.
La Jolla
Home of the Week - 6070 La Jolla Mesa Dr
This single level home on a flat lot of over ½ acre offers a great opportunity to live in the coveted Muirlands section of La Jolla. Beautiful south-west backyard with a vast brick patio, a 40’ pool, a sauna, a gazebo and a porch is a great place to relax and ideal for large events. The solar pool heater lets one enjoy the pool even on cooler days. There are over 20 fruit and vegetable plants, 2 macadamia nut trees and a herbal garden. This home gets plenty of sunlight and the interior is turn-key ready, boasting newer Miele, Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances. A quiet location, just moments to beaches, parks, shops and restaurants.
