Saluda County, SC

Saluda County caregivers charged in death of elderly vulnerable adult

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents into the death of a vulnerable adult in Saluda.

According to SLED, 40-year-old Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 27-year-old Brett Allen Burkett, and 62-year-old Pam Fulmer Burkett are all charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death. Bedenbaugh is additionally charged with fraudulently obtaining money, goods and services of more than $1,000, and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Arrest warrants state that Bedenbaugh and both Burketts lived with the elderly victim and were their caregivers. The victim was not physically or mentally capable of caring for themselves. Bedenbaugh also reportedly used the victim’s bank account and took more than $10,000 from the victim.

A forensic pathologist ruled the victim’s cause of death as complications of chronic neglect and classified their death as a homicide.

All three suspects were booked into the Saluda County Detention Center.

Tina Marie Chrobocinski
2d ago

I worked in healthcare for 26 years, and sadly, people get desperate. but I'd rather die than let somebody who looks like that take care of me. I'm not one to judge, but they all look like they were in it for something, and not for the best interest of the person they were taking care of, sadly..... 💯💯💯

