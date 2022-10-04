ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Eureka City Council Candidates for Third and Fifth Ward Field Questions on Homelessness, Job Creation, Sea Level Rise and More During Wednesday Night Forum

Election time is near, and that means campaign forum season is in full swing!. On Wednesday night, the League of Women Voters partnered with KEET-TV to host a candidate forum for the Eureka City Council candidates for Eureka’s Third and Fifth Wards. Moderator Anne Hartline asked the four candidates – Mario Fernandez and John Fullerton, who are running in Ward Three, and Nicholas Kohl and Renee Contreras-De Loach, who are running in Ward Five – questions submitted by the public, providing the voters with a better idea of each candidate’s experience, where they stand on local issues and what they’re priorities will be, if elected.
EUREKA, CA
TONIGHT at ARCATA CITY COUNCIL: City Poised to Award $54 Million Contract for Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrades; Construction Could Start This Month

After years of discussing and planning for upgrades to Arcata’s Wastewater Treatment Facility – the part of the Arcata Marsh that treats the city’s wastewater before pumping it into the nearby wetlands – the City is finally ready to begin Phase 1 of the improvement project. The Arcata City Council will consider awarding a $54,584,700 construction contract to Wahlund Construction, Inc., for competition of the first phase of upgrades during tonight’s council meeting.
ARCATA, CA
Elections Office Alerts Ferndale Residents to an Error in the Voter Information Guide, Which Former Ferndale Enterprise Poobah Caroline Titus Tweeted About Yesterday

Press release from the Humboldt County Elections Office:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections has discovered an error in the Impartial Analysis by County Counsel for Measure Q in the Humboldt County Voter Information Guide for the Statewide General Election. The impartial analysis printed in the sample ballot states, “This...
FERNDALE, CA
Social Worker Supervisor II

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $36.17-$46.42 Hourly Closes: 10/17/22 Under general direction, the Social Worker Supervisor II plans, organizes, and directs the work of social service staff providing the most advanced social services; and performs other related work as assigned.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
A Tour Through the Half-Built Dream Mansion of Travis Schneider, Who Remains Hopeful Amid Mounting Permit Problems

Travis Schneider is optimistic. He’s optimistic about the future of his family’s partially built dream home despite a snowballing collection of permit violations, ongoing conflict with local tribes and a very public controversy over racist comments Humboldt County Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio made while advocating for Schneider’s permits.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eureka is Budgeting $75,000 in Walking Around Money for a Select Group of Citizens to Spend on Local Projects, and It’s Offering a $100 Stipend to Up to 50 People Selected to Serve

Participatory budgeting is a hot new municipal trend in which a citizens’ committee is given a pot of money to spend as it sees fit, in order to improve a community or neighborhood. You might remember how Arcata employed it in the last budget year to fund some beautification projects in Valley West.
EUREKA, CA
Social Service Aide - Child Welfare Services

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $15.65-$20.08 Hourly Closes: 10/7/22: Under general supervision, the Social Service Aide assists Social Workers by performing specifically designated tasks related to the improvement of family functioning and child and adult services; and performs related work as required.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Director of Adult Day and Alzheimers Services

Job Summary: Responsible for the administration and management of the Adult Day Health Centers, including personnel management, operations management, and community and intra-agency interaction. Responsible for administration and management of Alzheimer’s Services. The Director will have working knowledge of and maintain compliance with Title 22 and other regulations governing Community Based Adult Services (CBAS).
EUREKA, CA
Mental Health Clinician I/II - Quality Improvement

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $27.77-$41.39 Hourly Closes: 10/7/22 Under general supervision, has responsibility for a psychiatric caseload involving children and/or adults; performs psychotherapeutic counseling, including individual, group, family and other approved techniques; provides outreach and emergency services and counseling in crisis situations; performs related work as assigned.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Registered Nurse - Public Health

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $38.79-$49.77 Hourly Closes: 10/25/22 Under general supervision, provides nursing care to patients in County out-patient clinics; provides professional nursing services in support of public health programs; performs related work as assigned.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Psychiatric Technician I/II

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $24.27-$35.99 Hourly Closes: 11/1/22 Under general supervision, provides technical nursing and psychiatric care for in-patient and day treatment, mentally ill and emotionally disturbed patients; collaborates with other medical staff and interdisciplinary health treatment teams to evaluate and prepare treatment plans; assists with day treatment programming; performs related work as assigned.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
OBITUARY: Lora Carswell, 1935-2022

Lora was born February 22, 1935 to Roy and Viola Hemphill in Wallace, Idaho. She moved to Spokane, Washington in 1942 where she lived until 1955 when she married the love of her life Bill Carswell. After she married, they moved to Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada. They took a...
EUREKA, CA
14-Year-Old Arcata High Student Taken Into Custody After Online Threats Prompt Campus Lockdown

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:00am, the Arcata Police Department responded to Arcata High School to investigate school threats posted to social media. School staff and investigators identified a 14-year-old Arcata High student as the subject who posted the threat. APD took the juvenile into custody, off-campus, without incident. He was booked into the Humboldt County Juvenile Hall for a violation of Penal Code section 422-Criminal Threats.
ARCATA, CA
OBITUARY: Floyd Everett Squires III, 1946-2022

Floyd Everett Squires III passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2022. Betty, his beloved wife, life partner and best friend, was by his side. Floyd was born April 17, 1946 to Floyd E. Squires, Jr. and Ruth Squires in Hayden, Colorado. He moved to Eureka with his parents at four years of age.
EUREKA, CA
OBITUARY: Deanna J. Thomson, 1943- 2022

Deanna was a most wonderful friend and helpmate to her husband David during their 57 years of marriage. She was there to encourage him with a pat on the back (high back or low back, as appropriate). She was his rock of stability during difficult times. During their 21 years...
FORTUNA, CA

