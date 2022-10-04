ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Stars In Tiffany & Co.’s Night Club Inspired Campaign Film

By Shannon Dawson
 3 days ago

Source: BET Awards 2020 / Getty

Beyoncé is the cover star of Tiffany & Co.’s new buzzing campaign film. On Monday, the famous luxury jewelry brand released their “Lose Yourself in Love” mini-film, which captures the Grammy-award-winner wearing stunning custom pieces designed by Tiffany & Co.

In the short film, Bey enters a 1970s-style New York City nightclub, where she’s joined by a hyped crowd of partygoers. The film is set to the superstar’s new song “Summer Renaissance,” which appears on her latest album, Renaissance. In one scene, the mother of three rocked a custom Tiffany HardWear necklace.

She also wore rare pieces designed by legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger, like this dazzling diamond-encrusted link necklace that took “over 80 hours to complete,” according to the brand’s Instagram post.

PEOPLE reported that Tiffany & Co.’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign is a part of the brand’s mission to amplify underrepresented communities. It’s also a subset of the brand’s Tiffany Atrium initiative, a scholarship program spearheaded by Bey and her husband, Jay-Z. In 2021, the superstars teamed up with Tiffany & Co. to pledge $2 million in scholarship funding to HBCU students in the arts. So far, more than 60 students have been awarded financial assistance thanks to the buzzing scholarship fund, the publication noted.

Beyonce has worked with Tiffany & Co on a number of occasions

This isn’t the first time the Houston native has appeared as the face of Tiffany & Co. In October 2021, Beyoncé starred in a short film called “Date Night” alongside her hubby Jay-Z, capturing the couple’s loving relationship. Their daughter, Blue Ivy, even made a sweet cameo in the fun campaign.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé wore the brand’s most expensive necklace while hosting her hubby’s Oscars afterparty event at L.A.’s swanky Chateau Marmont hotel following the 2022 Academy Awards . For the special occasion, the star wore a revamped version of the brand’s legendary “1939 World’s Fair Necklace.” The custom piece took two years to make and featured over 175 total carats of diamonds.

