Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
WATCH LIVE TODAY: Blue Angels to soar over SF for Fleet Week 2022
The Navy Blue Angels will show off their amazing stunts in the skies over San Francisco Saturday and Sunday for Fleet Week 2022. You can watch live here or on our ABC7 News streaming apps.
VIDEO: Watch Parade of Ships float through SF Bay for Fleet Week 2022
It was a foggy day on the San Francisco Bay Friday as the Parade of Ships sailed through.
NBC Bay Area
Planning a Rooftop Blue Angels Watch Party in San Francisco? Here's Safety Tips From Firefighters
The highly anticipated Blue Angels thrilling performances during Fleet Week in San Francisco have many scouting locations in the city to get a good view of the action. San Francisco fire officials is asking people to be careful about some of the spots they are considering. "I've scouted an area...
sftimes.com
The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco
There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye
American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
SF Bay water rescue underway near Dogpatch, subject remains in the water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department is conducting a water rescue in the San Francisco Bay, according to a tweet from the department. A person is in the water in distress, the tweet states. A rescue is in progress, and people are being urged to avoid the area. The rescue is taking […]
Legendary KGO 810 radio says goodbye to SF Bay Area after 80 years
"On Monday, 810AM begins a new era."
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Celebrates Filipino Heritage
San Francisco leaders will kick off Filipino American History Month at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor London Breen will lead a celebration with this year's theme: Reflection. Resilience. Reinvention. The in-person event is open to the public and will take place at City Hall. NBC Bay Area's Ginger Conejero-Saab will join...
viatravelers.com
25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
New Burger Joint Coming to Broadway in Oakland
BigE Burgers, a new, locally owned and operated burger joint, will soon open at 1312 Broadway.
7x7.com
20 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.10.22)
Go big or gourd home: The 50th Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival returns this weekend. Plus, Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party, the Autumn Lights Festival in Oakland, Breakaway Music Festival, MoAD's Afropolitan Ball, and much more. Have a good one. Witness the sedan-sized pumpkins of the...
A new Panda Express is on its way to the East Bay
This Panda Express will have a unique feature not normally seen at most locations.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Aims to Collect Bill From 1993; Man Fights City Hall
In the 1990s, Mike Lano snapped pro photos of pro wrestlers duking it out. Now, he’s the one going to the mat -- with the City of San Francisco over a tax bill. "It’s the most ridiculous thing that’s ever happened to me, and I’ve been around pro wrestling and that’s about as ridiculous as it gets," he said.
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Native Makes History En Route to International Space Station
Nicole Mann on Wednesday became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft. Mann, a North Bay native, and three others lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday morning for the International Space Station. "You’ve got three rookies that...
San Francisco bar Parkside Tavern closed. Former employee to reopen it under a new name.
The new owners, a husband-and-wife team, met at the bar.
NBC Bay Area
Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas
In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
NBC Bay Area
Banana Ball in the Bay: Savannah Bananas to Play in San Jose in 2023
The Savannah Bananas, a wildly-entertaining baseball team, are coming to the Bay Area next year. The Georgia-based club will put on a show at Excite Ballpark in San Jose on July 25, 2023, as part of its Banana Ball World Tour, according to the team and the San Jose Giants.
The Most Dangerous Bridges in America
The United States has some of the world's most iconic yet dangerous bridges. The Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.Image by Adrien Villez from Pixabay.
Haight-Ashbury Festival returns: 'Peace, Love, Happiness & Humanism'
After two years of being cooped up indoors and online, San Francisco has been on a festival bender. The return of famous events like Outside Lands, the Portola Music Festival, Folsom Street Fair and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass have put the heart and soul of The City back in the right place — convening to celebrate the art and culture scenes that make S.F. unique. But where did this precedent come...
