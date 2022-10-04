ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sftimes.com

The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco

There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye

American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Celebrates Filipino Heritage

San Francisco leaders will kick off Filipino American History Month at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor London Breen will lead a celebration with this year's theme: Reflection. Resilience. Reinvention. The in-person event is open to the public and will take place at City Hall. NBC Bay Area's Ginger Conejero-Saab will join...
#Fleet Week#Blue Angels#F 18 Super Hornets#The Air Show Network#The United 777#The Red Bull Air Force
viatravelers.com

25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
7x7.com

20 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.10.22)

Go big or gourd home: The 50th Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival returns this weekend. Plus, Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party, the Autumn Lights Festival in Oakland, Breakaway Music Festival, MoAD's Afropolitan Ball, and much more. Have a good one. Witness the sedan-sized pumpkins of the...
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Aims to Collect Bill From 1993; Man Fights City Hall

In the 1990s, Mike Lano snapped pro photos of pro wrestlers duking it out. Now, he’s the one going to the mat -- with the City of San Francisco over a tax bill. "It’s the most ridiculous thing that’s ever happened to me, and I’ve been around pro wrestling and that’s about as ridiculous as it gets," he said.
SFGate

The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age.  In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
NBC Bay Area

Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas

In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
San Francisco Examiner

Haight-Ashbury Festival returns: 'Peace, Love, Happiness & Humanism'

After two years of being cooped up indoors and online, San Francisco has been on a festival bender. The return of famous events like Outside Lands, the Portola Music Festival, Folsom Street Fair and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass have put the heart and soul of The City back in the right place — convening to celebrate the art and culture scenes that make S.F. unique. But where did this precedent come...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

