BERKELEY -- Police were looking for a group of catalytic converter thieves who shot at a resident who confronted them in a Berkeley neighborhood.Berkeley police said the incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue in the North Berkeley Hills. A resident woke up to the sounds of sawing outside his home, walked outside, and found at least two suspects in the process of cutting off the catalytic converter of his neighbor's vehicle.The resident called 911 to report the crime and then yelled at the suspects to stop and that the police were on their way. Police said one of the thieves then turned towards the resident and fired multiple gunshots. The resident was not struck and no one else was hurt.The suspects wore hooded tops and were driving a dark-colored SUV. Berkeley police asked anyone who has information about the incident or who may have security camera footage to contact BPD Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5737.Police also warned that people who commit crimes like these may be armed and willing to commit violence. Anyone who witnesses an in-progress crime, was urged to remain in the safest place available and call 9-1-1.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO