Read full article on original website
OG4REAL
3d ago
Was he the owner of the vehicle or the thief? If he's the thief, give the shooter a reward. The OPD only shows up after the crimes!
Reply(3)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
Related
crimevoice.com
Attempted Robbery Suspect Who Allegedly Shot at Police is in Custody
SAN LEANDRO — A man faces 12 charges after allegedly shooting at San Leandro officers who were responding to an attempted armed robbery. The suspect is a convicted felon with 19 prior arrests. Carlos B. Onate, a 39-year-old homeless man from Oakland, is being held at Santa Rita Jail....
Police arrest suspect in Oakland's 100th homicide of 2022
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Monday in the Cypress Village neighborhood.The shooting happened Monday, Oct. 3, shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Oakland resident Louis Truehill. The deadly incident was the 100th homicide in Oakland so far this year. Police confirmed they arrested 30-year-old Kahalil Attiba on Wednesday for the homicide, but did not provide any additional details on how he was taken into custody.The release issued by the department credited...
Daly City police investigate 2 gas station robberies in 2 hour span
DALY CITY – Police in Daly City are investigating two armed robberies that occurred at gas stations on Sunday.On Sunday at 9:23 a.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to the Valero gas station on Mission Street on a report of a robbery.Police said the suspect took an energy drink from the refrigerator, gave the cashier $4 and then pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the cashier.The cashier said the suspect said "money", but the suspect then saw several cars drive up to the gas pumps outside.The cashier gave the suspect back his $4,...
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 suspects arrested in connection to fight on BART, carjacking of elderly couple in East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a Sept. 28 carjacking of an elderly couple at the Antioch BART station, the BART Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said the same suspects were involved in a fight Thursday on an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek […]
Wheelchair-bound man arrested in Oakland shooting claims self defense
OAKLAND - A wheelchair-bound suspect was arrested Wednesday for killing another person in Oakland on Monday, police said Friday.Kahalil Attiba, 30, of Oakland, was arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of killing 60-year-old Louis Truehill of Oakland in the city's 100th slaying of the year.Attiba allegedly has been previously convicted of at least one felony, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, which on Thursday filed charges against Attiba for allegedly killing Truehill.Court documents allege that Truehill and Attiba had an argument over money one of them owed for drugs. Attiba told police he shot Truehill in self-defense, according to court documents.Truehill was shot in West Oakland in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Monday, according to police.Attiba allegedly shot the lower part of Truehill's body before Truehill tried to take the gun from Attiba, who fired more rounds, court documents said.Witnesses told police officers that Attiba allegedly shot Truehill, according to court documents.According to county jail records, a court date has not yet been set for Attiba.
Catalytic converter thieves shoot at resident who confronted them in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- Police were looking for a group of catalytic converter thieves who shot at a resident who confronted them in a Berkeley neighborhood.Berkeley police said the incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue in the North Berkeley Hills. A resident woke up to the sounds of sawing outside his home, walked outside, and found at least two suspects in the process of cutting off the catalytic converter of his neighbor's vehicle.The resident called 911 to report the crime and then yelled at the suspects to stop and that the police were on their way. Police said one of the thieves then turned towards the resident and fired multiple gunshots. The resident was not struck and no one else was hurt.The suspects wore hooded tops and were driving a dark-colored SUV. Berkeley police asked anyone who has information about the incident or who may have security camera footage to contact BPD Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5737.Police also warned that people who commit crimes like these may be armed and willing to commit violence. Anyone who witnesses an in-progress crime, was urged to remain in the safest place available and call 9-1-1.
Suspect in series of attempted East Bay kidnappings arrested
BERKELEY - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August.Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Walker twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue and attempted to shake his hand.About a half hour later, Walker allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue. Police said at 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 14, Walker allegedly approached a 15-year-old boy in the area of Allston Way and Grant Street and attempted to entice him toward her vehicle.Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Walker allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy riding his scooter in the area of Sacramento and Addison streets.Berkeley police said they identified Walker from an alert witness and obtained an arrest warrant last Friday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and three counts of annoying/molesting a child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Berkeley Police Arrest Woman Suspected of 4 Kidnapping Attempts
Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens. Police said...
Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. First responders provided aid to […]
Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping, approaching children in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- Police arrested a woman suspected of an attempted kidnapping and of approaching middle and high school-aged children in Berkeley, the department announced Thursday.The first two incidents happened on August 29. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue near Allston Way and attempted to shake his hand. About a half-hour later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, about four blocks east of the first incident.On September 14, the suspect approached a 15-year-old...
Police: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at Berkeley man
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley resident was shot at by catalytic converter thieves in the North Berkeley Hills early Thursday, according to Berkeley police. The resident awoke “to the sounds of sawing outside of his residence in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue.” Alarmed, he walked outside to find at least two […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
'I Was Dying': Only Known Surviving Victim of Alleged Stockton Serial Killer Speaks Out
The only person known to have survived the alleged Stockton serial killer spoke out this week, saying she thinks many of the killings could have been avoided if police had done one thing differently. “There were no words exchanged, they didn’t say anything, didn’t come any closer, just started shooting,”...
2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
Oakland gun crackdown nets 5 firearms, 7 arrests in 24 hours
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland announced Thursday that multiple arrests have been made and guns have been seized within a 24 hour span, as part of a new strategy to stem rising violence in the city.Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle seen running a stop sign in the area of Avenal and Bancroft Avenues in East Oakland. Police said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed before it was located a short distance away on the 5600 block of Harmon Avenue.The two people inside the vehicle were arrested on multiple weapons charges....
Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff
ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.Police said...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley man interrupts catalytic converter thieves by throwing objects, gets shot at
A Berkeley man says he's lucky he wasn't hurt when he interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft. He threw rocks and a propane tank at the thieves, but they retaliated with gunfire. The suspects didn't get the goods, but they got away.
Concord police resolved standoff with armed man at Sunvalley Shopping Center
CONCORD -- A man described as armed and in distress was in a standoff with police officers at Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon. The incident has since been resolved.Concord police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.Police later said they were talking to a suspect and trying to get him to surrender. Mall patrons were evacuated as a precaution.At 5:15 p.m., police tweeted the "investigation has concluded" and the mall had been reopened. No additional details were immediately available.Last week, Sunvalley Shopping Center was also locked down after a rape suspect hid in the ceiling of the Nordstrom Rack store. Believing he had outwaited pursuing officers, he was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store.
thesfnews.com
Geary Street Homicide Suspects Arrested
SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for their role in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Geary Street on September 18. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:10 pm, officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound.
Man arrested in San Leandro after allegedly firing shot at police
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police. San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 […]
Comments / 5