Attention, Yavapai County Voters Important News!
• Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. • All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. • To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your...
Prescott Police Receives Two Grants
Prescott Police Receives Two Grants from Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. In October, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded two traffic safety grants to the Prescott Police Department. The two grants, which total $62,500, will help the Prescott Police Department continue traffic safety programs within our community.
October 6, 2022
TPT Staff - October 6, 2022 0. Chino Valley Police Department has been awarded an Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant for federal fiscal year 2023. This partnership between Chino... City of Prescott Provides PFAS Testing Update. TPT Staff - October 6, 2022 0. City of Prescott Provides...
PNF Will Be Closed On Monday Oct 10th
Prescott NF Offices Closed for Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day Holiday. In observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, all Prescott National Forest offices will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022, and resume regular business hours on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. In Arizona, October 11 is recognized as...
ROSA’S PIZZERIA, PRESCOTT VALLEY, HOSTS COFFEE WITH A COP ￼
Officers from the Prescott Valley Police Department and community members will again come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink free coffee at its October Coffee with a Cop event. This community meeting will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Rosa’s Pizzeria, 2992 Park Ave, the Prescott Valley location. The public is invited.
CVPD Awarded Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Grant
Chino Valley Police Department has been awarded an Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant for federal fiscal year 2023. This partnership between Chino Valley Police Department and Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety provides funding which allows Chino Valley Police Department to fund overtime for Officers to participate in impaired driver and traffic enforcement details.
COUNTING ON YOU SO YOU CAN COUNT ON US!
YAVAPAI COUNTY AUXILIARY FORCE IS COUNTING ON YOU SO YOU CAN COUNT ON US!. The YCSO Auxiliary Force under the direction of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office consists of Volunteers in Protection, Yavapai County Jeep Posse, Verde Search and Rescue, and the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team. These All-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations assist the Sheriff’s Office in searching for lost, stranded, or injured persons anywhere in the county, including cities. The Sheriff’s Auxiliary Force is more than 350 volunteers who stand ready, 24/7 in any weather conditions to help keep you safe where you live and in the backcountry.
Details on the October 3rd Tornado
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On the afternoon of Monday, October 3, 2022, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as well as the County Emergency Management Department (CCEM) began to receive reports of indications that a possible tornado had touched down in the Junipine Estates neighborhood ten miles north of Williams, Ariz. Later in the afternoon the weather event was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff as an EF-1 Tornado, with sustained winds between 86 – 110 m.p.h.
Congratulations To Lt. Jason Kaufman
Prescott Valley Police Lieutenant Jason Kaufman graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy on September 13, 2022. The 10- week course takes place at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. During the Academy, Lt. Kaufman studied Leadership for Crisis Negotiations, Contemporary Issues and Media Relations, Psychology of...
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
SKUNKS- NOTHING TO MAKE A STINK ABOUT
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies and other diseases that can be harmful to your family or pets. Skunks can spray their musk up to 10 feet. The smell can last for days and even weeks. There are several things you can do to dissuade skunks from hanging around your property which include:
PVPD Needs Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects
Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley. Both the Cottonwood Police Department and Chino Valley Police Department have had similar crimes occur in their respective communities. The suspects are believed to be the same individuals committing these criminal acts.
Advocates working to make trails safer after 2 people die on Cave Creek trailhead
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes. City and county officials agree the most important thing we can do is check on neighbors who live alone to make sure their A/C is functioning. Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. Updated: Sep....
The Search Contiunes For Missing Camper
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (October 5, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching relentlessly over the past five days for missing camper 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson who has not been seen since 10:30am September 30th, 2022. Stambaugh made reservations at...
Get Ready To Set Sail
October 19 -21, 2022, from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Call: Casey Shaver 928-708-7206 or EMail at kshaver@cc-az.org.
It’s Begining To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Christmas tree permits for the Prescott National Forest will be available for purchase starting on October 13, 2022. This season 700 permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here – Prescott National Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona – Recreation.gov.
Del Rio School Student Of The Week
The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize third grader Bryce Ferguson of Del Rio School as our Student of the Week for the week ending October 7, 2022. Character Counts at Del Rio School. The month of September our focus was on the character trait “Respect”. Bryce Ferguson shows what it means to be a respectful individual. He always thinks of others first. He will hold the door for anyone, and he is great at helping others get on track.
Three Injured in Off-Highway Vehicle Rollover in Walker
Last night at approximately 9 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) rollover at the 5-points intersection off Big Bug Mesa Road and Poland Road in Prescott. An OHV with four adult occupants rolled over on its side, resulting in multiple injuries. One woman whose...
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
