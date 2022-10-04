ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fredericksburg.today

Donkey returned safely home in Stafford

From the Stafford’ Sheriff’s Office:–we could never write something so clever!. We will have to be careful with this release to stay out of Facebook Jail, but you should still get a kick out of it! An escaped donkey, we’ll affectionately call “Donkey Hote,” was rescued early this morning and returned home.
STAFFORD, VA
Daily Voice

Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff

An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
NBC12

Louisa man arrested on drug charges after I-64 traffic stop

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on Thursday after he was stopped on I-64, where police found large amounts of narcotics and cash in his vehicle. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force, with the Jade Task Force...
LOUISA, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
BETHESDA, MD
dcwitness.org

Judge Issues Bench Warrant for Defendant who Violated Release Conditions

During an Oct. 6 hearing, DC Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt issued a bench warrant for a homicide defendant, who is incarcerated at the Fairfax County Detention Center. Jose Ramos, 35, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection to the death of 58-year-old Eduardo Cruz. Cruz was found unresponsive in a vehicle on the 4800 block of Colorado Avenue, NW on Jan. 25. Cruz later succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 29.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
TYSONS, VA
WUSA9

2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

