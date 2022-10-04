Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Traffic stops canceled on I-95 in Fredericksburg area & New I-95 height restriction announcedWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Related
fredericksburg.today
Donkey returned safely home in Stafford
From the Stafford’ Sheriff’s Office:–we could never write something so clever!. We will have to be careful with this release to stay out of Facebook Jail, but you should still get a kick out of it! An escaped donkey, we’ll affectionately call “Donkey Hote,” was rescued early this morning and returned home.
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
Police looking for man who allegedly hitched ride while running from officers
Officers with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office are continuing their search for a man wanted for multiple crimes, including felony drug possession, after he allegedly hitched a ride with a stranger while on the run from police.
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Man previously charged in Loudoun County murder wrongfully released from jail: officials
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police are asking for the public's help searching for an inmate released on Thursday who is now wanted for separate charges. Stone L. Colburn, 25, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Natalie Crow, 25 of Round Hill. The homicide occurred in July 2021 in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Dr.
NBC12
Louisa man arrested on drug charges after I-64 traffic stop
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on Thursday after he was stopped on I-64, where police found large amounts of narcotics and cash in his vehicle. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force, with the Jade Task Force...
Officers' use of force justified in Woodbridge drug bust shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An investigation into a deadly exchange of gunfire between police officers and suspects following and undercover narcotics operation in Woodbridge last month has found the use of force by officers involved was justified. The shooting happened Sept. 1 in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Ct...
Hanover Sheriff searching for man who allegedly stole $1,000 Lowe’s items
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has now identified a man they say stole around $1,000 worth of items from a Lowe's in Mechanicsville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted for felonies leaves traffic stop in Dumfries, police searching
Prince William County officers are looking for a man wanted for multiple felonies after he left a traffic stop in Dumfries on Wednesday evening.
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Police: Man leads officers on chase in Virginia, opens fire; officer shoots back
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back. Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over Ricardo Singleton, 27, as part of […]
PHOTOS: Police release Wells Fargo armed robbery suspect photos
The robbery took place at Wells Fargo on the 8100 block of Sudley Road in the Manassas area. Police say the suspect passed a threatening note to the teller and flashed a gun before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the bank.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
dcwitness.org
Judge Issues Bench Warrant for Defendant who Violated Release Conditions
During an Oct. 6 hearing, DC Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt issued a bench warrant for a homicide defendant, who is incarcerated at the Fairfax County Detention Center. Jose Ramos, 35, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection to the death of 58-year-old Eduardo Cruz. Cruz was found unresponsive in a vehicle on the 4800 block of Colorado Avenue, NW on Jan. 25. Cruz later succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 29.
Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
Elderly Maryland Man Killed After Violent Crash At Lothian Intersection
An elderly Maryland man is dead after a horrific crash in Lothian earlier this week, authorities announce. Ronald Wayne Talbert, 78, was killed in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revelaed...
fox5dc.com
Police searching for murder suspect after Sunday morning shooting in Mount Vernon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help searching for a wanted murder suspect after a shooting in Mount Vernon on Sunday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon around 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.
WTOP
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
Comments / 0