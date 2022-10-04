You’ve purchased your tickets and made park pass reservations, booked your hotel, and now you’re ready for your Disney World vacation. But, your schedule only allows for one day in each park – and you want to make the most of it! When should you get there? What should you ride first? And most importantly of all – where are you going to eat?! Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with your ultimate 1-day plan for EPCOT!

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO