Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations

If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
Disneyland Ticket Prices Have Done Something Unusual

Everyone is talking about price inflation after consumer prices increased 8.3% in the 12 months through August, the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in August from July and 6.3% in the 12 months through August. Fans of Disney (DIS) and Comcast's...
Your Holiday Look Isn’t Complete Without Disney’s NEW Backpack!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Yes, we know, the holidays aren’t here JUST YET, and Halloween hasn’t even happened. But we’re already starting to see holiday merchandise pop up here and there — so can you blame us for getting a little excited?!
These NEW Loungefly Ears Are Calling Your Name in Disney World

Oh boy…get ready to adjust your Disney World budgets!. We’ve seen all kinds of tempting Disney merchandise released lately including new ears, all kinds of bags, and more! But now there’s a NEW pair of ears calling your name in Disney World, and they might be difficult to resist.
Disney Park Doubles the Price of Its “FastPass” Pack for One-Time Fee

The Disney Genie+ and individual Lightning Lanes seem like they are here to stay at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. But would you be interested in paying a one-time fee for an ultimate “FastPass” package?. When visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or...
Magic Kingdom Experience Gets a Price Increase

It’s no secret that a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort is expensive. While working on the budget, dining experiences are always essential to pay attention to. Well, now, one of the most coveted dining experiences at Magic Kingdom Park has received a price hike. We’ve recently seen ticket...
How YOU Could Explore the Iconic House from Disney’s ‘Encanto’

Disney is known for its innovation and its work in utilizing the latest technology to give guests and fans an immersive experience. From virtual hotel room assistants to technology hiding in patents and permits, Disney is working on a lot of things to put you at the center of popular stories.
Your Ultimate 1-Day Plan for EPCOT

You’ve purchased your tickets and made park pass reservations, booked your hotel, and now you’re ready for your Disney World vacation. But, your schedule only allows for one day in each park – and you want to make the most of it! When should you get there? What should you ride first? And most importantly of all – where are you going to eat?! Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with your ultimate 1-day plan for EPCOT!
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer

Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
How to Save BIG at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i!

This may come as a surprise, but not all Disney vacations are created equally. Between Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Disney cruises, and more — there might be a Disney vacation out there for just about everyone. You can even relax beachside at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawai’i! And, if you’ve always wanted to visit this resort but just haven’t gotten around to it yet, now might be a perfect time because NEW discounts are available for select guests at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa!
